Partnerships announced to build movement around tackling inequalities

We're changing our investment strategy to give organisations longer-term stability as they work with us to help the whole of the nation to be active.

We’ve announced the first group of 43 partners we’re working with to deliver system-wide change against our ambitious 10-year strategy to level up access to sport and physical activity across the country.

In a revolution to our previous investment model, the partners – who have all committed to tackling inequalities – will receive a total of £193 million of National Lottery and government funding between them, with each partner investment lasting up to five years.

Partners include the youth charity StreetGames, disability charity Activity Alliance, talented young athletes’ charity SportsAid, and sports’ national governing bodies from England Boxing to British Wheelchair Basketball, plus Active Partnerships working across England – from County Durham to Devon.

This change in approach will provide longer term, upfront certainty of funding as organisations recover and reinvent from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The new investment model recognises the partners’ important role in implementing our Uniting the Movement strategy.

It’s the first step on a journey to revolutionise our approach to long-term partnerships that will also see us build new relationships with innovative organisations, as well with existing partners, local partners and delivery partners – part of our work to build a wider movement that are working towards the same goals to transform lives and communities through sport and physical activity.

And our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth says the 43 partners all have a foundational role in the sport and physical activity sector, which is why collaborating with them is vital to helping reach those most in need.

