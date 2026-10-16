Parts of England move into severe drought

Parts of England have moved into severe drought as prolonged dry weather continues to put enormous strain on water resources and the environment.

The Government has today declared severe drought in parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex. It comes after the South East and South West of England experienced their driest April to September in over a century, depleting reservoir levels across the area.

People can be reassured that public water supplies will not be interrupted but declaring severe drought will see a ramping up of proactive steps to ensure taps keep running.

The Environment Agency has published a helpful explainer on what severe drought is and the action being taken by Government, regulators and water companies.

Consumers have a key role to play too through using water wisely and CCW has lots of advice and resources to help people save including our Waterfall podcast.

Reacting to the announcement, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of CCW, said: