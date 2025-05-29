Part-time Sheriff removed from office

Tribunal found John Halley ‘unfit for judicial office’.

Part-time Sheriff John Halley has been removed from office after an independent tribunal report found that his misbehaviour renders him unfit for judicial office.

The tribunal reported to the First Minister that part-time Sheriff Halley’s conduct was improper and not consistent with the dignity of judicial office. Given the gravity of the tribunal’s findings, the First Minister accepted there are compelling reasons to remove part-time Sheriff Halley and has taken that decision.

Background

In November 2019, following a request from the Lord President, the then First Minister constituted a Tribunal under Section 21 of the Courts Reform (Scotland) Act 2014 to investigate and report on whether part-time Sheriff Halley was unfit to hold the judicial office by reason of misbehaviour.

If a tribunal reports to the First Minister that a judicial office holder is unfit to hold office by reason of inability, neglect or misbehaviour, the First Minister may remove them from office. The First Minister has decided to remove Mr Halley from the office of part-time Sheriff with effect from 28 May 2025.

The independent tribunal report into the fitness for judicial office of part-time Sheriff John Halley has been laid in Parliament by the First Minister, as required by the Courts Reform (Scotland) Act 2014.

Part-time sheriffs may sit in any of the sheriff courts in Scotland, except that a solicitor who is appointed may not sit in the court district containing their main place of business.