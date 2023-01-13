Office of Rail and Road
Passenger rail service complaints
Quarterly statistics on the volume and cause of complaints made to train operating companies. This data forms part of ORR's core consumer data requirements from train operating companies; more information can be found at ORR core data
For details on how these statistics are compiled, please see our Passenger rail service complaints and delay compensation claims quality and methodology report and for information on any revisions, please see our Revisions Log.
Data and reports that include previous statistical releases on Passenger rail service complaints can be found on the National Archives.
If you have any questions or feedback on these statistics, please contact rail.stats@orr.gov.uk
Latest statistical release
Passenger rail service complaints July to September 2022
Key results
- Passenger rail service complaints closed in the latest quarter (1 July to 30 September 2022) were up 18.8% from the same quarter in the previous year (86,385 compared with 72,678)
- The increase in complaint volumes reflects increased passenger journeys, which were up by 44.9% compared with the same quarter in the previous year. There was a deterioration in train punctuality and reliability and subsequently an increase in complaints. However, overall volumes remain lower than before the pandemic.
- Overall, there were 24.0 complaints per 100,000 journeys between 1 July and 30 September 2022, which is higher than the same quarter in the previous year (29.3 complaints per 100,000 journeys).
- Overall, 94.8% of complaints were closed within 20 working days in the latest quarter. 20 out of 24 train operators met the industry requirement to make a full response to 95% of complaints within 20 working days.
