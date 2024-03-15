Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Passengers need improved reliability and real-time information for station lifts, says regulator
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today published its report reviewing the reliability of lifts at stations on Great Britain’s rail network, and information provided to passengers regarding lift faults.
- Regulator’s report on station lifts finds an average of more than six faults for each passenger lift over a year.
- There’s been good progress on real-time information on lift availability, but more needs to be done across industry to make sure that all lifts can automatically report their status.
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will take a deeper look at Network Rail’s approach to planning and carrying out lift maintenance and repairs.
There are 1,331 passenger lifts managed by Network Rail, at 491 stations. In the year from October 2022 there were over 8,600 faults. This is an average of more than 6 faults per lift, or 24 faults each day on the network. Each fault takes an average of over 20 hours to repair. In the same year passengers got trapped in a lift 601 times.
ORR’s report raises concern over the rate of lift faults, and an apparent decline in performance over time, and the regulator expects Network Rail to take appropriate action to reduce their occurrence. ORR has announced a review of Network Rail’s monitoring and management processes to ensure it is taking appropriate measures to plan and carry out maintenance and repairs.
Network Rail has acknowledged the findings and said they are already taking steps to address lift performance.
ORR wants all passengers to be able to plan their journey and travel with confidence. To allow them to do so, live information about lift availability should be readily accessible.
The regulator found that there has been progress in making real-time information on lift availability accessible to passengers and staff. Network Rail has been working closely with train operators to ensure that the in-lift monitoring technology is working, with 86% of lifts now able to automatically report their status. They have also made this live information available to third-party developers, so that the information can be built into bespoke apps and integrated into existing website platforms. ORR will continue to monitor delivery.
ORR will continue reporting twice a year on the number and duration of faults, and other passenger-impact metrics.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/passengers-need-improved-reliability-and-real-time-information-station-lifts-says
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Regulator secures fee transparency improvements from third-party rail ticket retailers13/03/2024 13:15:00
Third party retailers have responded positively to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) report published in December 2023, which showed that some retailers were not sufficiently transparent about the additional fees they charged on their websites and apps during the ticket buying process.
ORR: Open access services given green light between London and Stirling08/03/2024 10:15:00
The latest access decision by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) provides more services for rail passengers travelling between London and central Scotland.
ORR authorises upgrades at Reading West station ahead of opening22/02/2024 11:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised upgrades at Reading West railway station, ahead of their entry into service.
ORR to undertake an investigation of National Highways’ performance15/02/2024 16:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has opened an investigation into the performance of National Highways, the company responsible for operating, maintaining and upgrading the strategic road network in England
National Apprenticeship Week 202406/02/2024 13:25:00
Tom Hague shares his experience of successfully completing a Business Administration apprenticeship at ORR.
ORR’s 2023 Authorisations wrapped – 11 new and improved stations across Great Britain29/01/2024 15:25:00
The opening of a new railway station, or significant improvements to one, brings many benefits for the community it serves- often increasing a station’s capacity, improving accessibility, and providing modern facilities.
ORR gives approval for enhancements at University station, Birmingham, to open19/01/2024 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised two new station buildings and other significant enhancements at University railway station in Birmingham, allowing them to enter into service.
Safety improves on the strategic road network but ORR calls on National Highways to make further targeted improvements21/12/2023 13:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) recently published its annual report on safety on England’s strategic roads.
Richard Hines to succeed Ian Prosser CBE next year as Chief Inspector of Railways19/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today announced that one of its deputy chief inspectors with a lengthy career in engineering and safety will succeed Ian Prosser CBE in the summer as HM Chief Inspector of Railways.