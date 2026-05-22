Passengers one step closer to booking taxi and bus-style self-driving vehicles

Applications open for operators to join the self-driving vehicles pilot scheme.

applications open for operators to run taxi, bus and private hire-style self-driving vehicles, in British first

passengers could book journeys through operators later this year

services will be held to strict safety requirements, driving confidence in an industry that will unlock significant economic growth and support thousands of jobs

Passengers could book taxi and bus-style self-driving vehicles later this year, as applications open today (22 May 2026) for operators to run cars across Great Britain.

The pilot scheme will enable firms – including British self-driving technology company Wayve – to bring cutting-edge technology to British roads, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking billions for the economy by 2035.

Services could enhance journeys by supporting greater freedom and independence for older and disabled people, as well as expanding travel options across both work and leisure.

Self-driving technology could transform roads, with human error currently contributing to 88% of collisions on UK roads.

Safety will be central to the pilot scheme, which will gather real-world evidence on how self-driving vehicles operate on everyday roads, from navigating busy urban streets to interacting with traffic and carrying passengers safely.

Services will be subject to rigorous approval checks by government, including strict safety assessments to ensure the technology is protected against cyber and security threats.

Roads and Buses Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

Self-driving vehicles represent a transformative opportunity for Britain, opening up independent travel for disabled people and older adults, while driving growth and creating high-skilled jobs across the UK. This pilot scheme brings that future closer, giving passengers the opportunity to experience self-driving travel first-hand while ensuring safety always comes first.

Local transport authorities, such as Transport for London, will also need to provide local consent to ensure services reflect local priorities.

The government is working closely with safety and accessibility experts as it develops the regulations needed to safely bring self-driving vehicles to British roads.

Learnings from the pilots will support the development of self-driving vehicle regulations, which are currently being progressed by government, following a call for evidence that closed in March.

Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery, Uber, said:

This is an exciting and important step toward launching autonomous vehicles in the UK. London has long been a pioneering city for Uber, where we’ve launched some of our biggest innovations and we can’t wait to give people in the capital the chance to experience autonomous rides this year.

Ben Loewenstein, Waymo Head of Policy and Government Affairs for the UK and Europe, said:

The UK is leading the way in enabling the safe deployment of pilot autonomous vehicle services. We hope to soon become part of London’s transport network and demonstrate the safety, accessibility and sustainability benefits of battery-electric autonomous vehicles through the government’s pilot scheme. We are working closely with the Department for Transport and Transport for London to ensure our operations align with their goals. Waymo is serving riders in eleven major metropolitan areas in the US, providing over 500,000 rides each week. We are excited to bring our world-leading, fully autonomous ride-hailing service to the UK and help make transport in London safer and more accessible.

Sarah Gates, VP, Global Affairs and Assurance at Wayve, said:

The UK has all the ingredients to become a global leader in the deployment of self-driving vehicles and today’s launch of the automated passenger services scheme marks an important milestone. Wayve has been developing its technology in the UK for nearly a decade and we’re excited to bring our supervised passenger service to market here this year. Self-driving vehicles represent a generational opportunity to make road transport safer, more accessible and more convenient for millions of people. Beyond the societal benefits, this sector also has the potential to drive significant economic growth — revitalising the UK’s industrial base, creating high-skilled jobs and strengthening the country’s position as a world-leading technology ecosystem.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

Today is a significant milestone in the safe and responsible rollout of automated vehicles on British roads. For the first time, legislation will allow operators to offer passenger-carrying commercial services – such as robotaxis – to the general public. Government’s decision to bring forward this legislation has positioned Britain as a leading European market for automated vehicles and a frontrunner in physical AI investment, development and deployment. Automated passenger services represent a market expected to be worth some £3.7 billion annually in Britain by 2040, while having the potential to widen society’s access to mobility and improve road safety.

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