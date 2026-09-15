Scottish Government
|Printable version
Passive acoustic monitoring as a tool for offshore wind farm biodiversity assessments: a pilot study
Pilot study on the use of underwater passive acoustic recordings to monitor changes in biodiversity on the East Coast of Scotland. The focus of this study was to assess fish’s and crustacean’s active and passive sounds.
Introduction
The importance of monitoring
Marine biodiversity is rapidly changing due to the direct and indirect impacts of climate change and ocean sprawl, which is the proliferation of human-made structures in the ocean and coastal areas (Duarte 2014).The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service (IPBES) declared a global biodiversity emergency (IPBES, 2019), and it is therefore essential that effective long-term monitoring programmes are established to ensure sustainable development (Borja and Elliott 2021). This is particularly important in an offshore marine environment, which can be difficult and expensive to access and where impacts are not always clearly visible (Nathanael et al. 2024). Due to the dynamic nature of marine ecosystems, it can be challenging to obtain a clear signal to connect human activities (and the associated pressures) with an ecosystem response. On the other hand, some interventions, if done correctly, can potentially enhance biodiversity and improve ecosystem outcomes (Strain et al. 2018). Therefore, monitoring methods should be able to detect when biodiversity increases as well as potential decreases as a route to demonstrating environmental gains, which is especially important in light of recent discussions around Marine Net Gain (Hooper et al. 2021).
Traditional monitoring methods for monitoring the biodiversity associated with benthic habitats include grab sampling, box cores, benthic trawls and visual surveys (remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles and time-lapse images/videos) (Scottish Government report, 2023). Except for time-lapse cameras attached to benthic observation stations and landers (Kutti et al. 2014; Osterloff et al. 2016; De Clippele et al. 2023; Clark et al. 2024), these approaches only provide a snapshot of information at one point in time. Some of these tools can introduce sampling biases and cause damage to sensitive features (Beisiegel et al. 2017). There is a need, therefore, to improve monitoring regimes and investigate the effectiveness of non-invasive cost-effective tools, such as Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/passive-acoustic-monitoring-tool-offshore-wind-farm-biodiversity-assessments-pilot-study/pages/3/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics June 202615/09/2026 15:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Cardiff Agreement/Cytundeb Caerdydd signed15/09/2026 12:05:00
Scottish and Welsh Governments to collaborate on matters of shared interest.
Marine Protected Areas consultation launched15/09/2026 10:05:00
Supporting sustainable fisheries, coastal communities, habitats and environment.
Tagging and Tracking of Seabirds on the West Coast of Scotland14/09/2026 12:05:00
Tracking of Leach’s Storm-Petrel from St Kilda and European Storm-Petrel from Treshnish Isles around offshore wind farm lease areas on the West Coast of Scotland.
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland Annual Report to the Scottish Ministers 1 April 2025 – 31 March 202611/09/2026 15:05:00
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.
Growing Scotland's life sciences sector11/09/2026 12:05:00
FM: New initiative to drive growth and strengthen ties with Massachusetts.
Re-thinking trust in Scotland: from theory to practice10/09/2026 13:05:00
This report presents a literature review of work on trust in government, and uses this to re-think how Scottish Government could conduct future research on trust in government.
Scottish Local Government Elections (Candidacy Rights of Commonwealth Citizens) Bill published10/09/2026 12:05:00
Clarifying the law on who can stand in Local Government elections.
FM writes to PM on Scotland’s right to decide10/09/2026 11:20:00
Meeting invite to turn principle into legal mechanism