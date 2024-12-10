Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Pat McFadden vows to make the state "more like a start up" as he deploys reform teams across country
£100 million fund will see teams use “test and learn culture” pioneered by digital companies to tackle some of public sector’s biggest challenges.
- Tech firm workers encouraged to join government for six to twelve month “Tours of Duty” to work on national missions.
- Frontline public service workers including prison governors and social work heads to take up secondments in central government to deliver the Plan for Change.
- Pat McFadden instructs departments to simplify “mind bogglingly bureaucratic and off-putting” application processes for civil service jobs.
Pat McFadden has pledged to make the state “more like a start up” as he launches a £100 million fund to pioneer public service reform and deliver the Government’s Plan for Change. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster warned: “If we keep governing as usual, we are not going to achieve what we want to achieve”.
The speech about reform of the state comes after the Prime Minister unveiled his plan that will put more money in people’s pockets, get the NHS back on its feet and rebuild Britain.
Speaking at University College London’s East Campus in Stratford on Monday, Mr McFadden called for more of Whitehall to adopt the “test and learn culture” of the best digital companies and first-class government projects.
Test it. Fix the problems. Change the design. Test it again. Tweak it again. And so on, and so on, for as long as you provide the service. Suddenly, the most important question isn’t, ‘How do we get this right the first time?’. It’s ‘How do we make this better by next Friday?
That’s the test and learn mindset, and I’m keen to see where we can deploy it in government. Where we can make the state a little bit more like a start-up.
He launched a new £100 million Innovation Fund to deploy new test-and-learn teams around the country who will apply this mindset to the public sector’s biggest challenges.
‘Crack’ teams of problem solvers will be deployed to improve public services and support delivery of the Plan for Change. Made up of a mix of people working in partnership to drive change - with data and digital skills, policy officials, and frontline workers, they will be given the freedom to experiment and adapt – adopting the ‘test and learn’ mindset of Silicon Valley.
Instead of writing more complicated policy papers and long strategy documents, the government will set the teams a challenge and empower them to experiment, innovate and try new things.
He compared this plan for reform to what he describes as the “pointless distractions” and “headline grabbing gimmicks” of the previous government.
He revealed the teams will begin by focusing on two projects across Manchester, Sheffield, Essex and Liverpool from January 2025.
First, they’ll be tasked with tackling two challenges: family support and temporary accommodation. On temporary accommodation, we want them to begin by looking at how we can reduce costs. And on family support, they’ll be looking at how family hubs can increase the number of disadvantaged families that they reach.
We’re not going to dictate how they do that. The central point of these test-and-learns is that we set them a problem and then leave them to get on with it. They’ll be empowered to experiment and find new and innovative ways to fix problems.
These “test-and-learns” represent a new, innovative way of working, in partnership with councils, businesses and local organisations. They will be focused on initiatives that seek to restore our crumbling public services, and they will demonstrate a new way of doing government, as set out in the Plan for Change.
After that first wave, we’ll expand the test-and-learns to other parts of the country, and start setting them bigger challenges, like reducing the need for temporary accommodation in the first place, or finding new and effective ways into work.
While Mr McFadden acknowledged “each of these projects is small”, he said “they could rewire the state one test at a time.”
Mr McFadden is also encouraging people from startups and tech companies to enter government for six to twelve month “Tours of Duty”, putting their skills to use tackling big challenges such as criminal justice or healthcare reform in the next phase of the No 10 Innovation Fellows Programme:
For the next phase, I can announce that these innovators will spend their Tours of Duty working on our five missions for government.
He said the country needs more people with direct “front line” public service experience to take up secondments in central government and deliver the Plan for Change:
Prison governors, social work heads, directors of children’s services - they are the ones on the ground who can see how things are working, where the obstacles are, and where a policy won’t survive contact with reality. They have stared the issues and the people that depend on us in the eye, seen how the system has been broken – they have taken the frustrations home with them each week. Now we want them to be part of the solution.
To attract the best people to come and work for government, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said, it’s time to “fundamentally overhaul how recruitment is carried out across the civil service.”
Right now, if you’re an outsider, the process can be mind bogglingly bureaucratic and off-putting. Applications can take days to fill in, and if you don’t understand the civil service process, good external candidates can find it near impossible to jump through the hoops.
We need to go further and faster. And so I will be asking departments across government to roll out simpler processes in their recruitment, using what we know works.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pat-mcfadden-vows-to-make-the-state-more-like-a-start-up-as-he-deploys-reform-teams-across-country
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Conclusion of His Majesty The King’s free Portrait Scheme29/11/2024 15:20:00
More than 20,500 portraits were provided free to public institutions across the United Kingdom to celebrate the new reign under the official portrait scheme.
Critical Infrastructure Security Month 202426/11/2024 13:20:00
November is Critical Infrastructure Security Month.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster's speech to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference26/11/2024 09:20:00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden's speech given yesterday to the NATO Cyber Defence Conference at Lancaster House.
UK and its allies must stay one step ahead in new AI arms race25/11/2024 14:10:00
UK announces new Laboratory for AI Security Research at NATO Cyber Defence Conference
New controls across government to curb consultancy spend and save over £1.2 billion by 202615/11/2024 10:15:00
New controls on the use of consultancies across government are being brought in to cut unnecessary spending and save £1.2 billion by 2026, as set out in the Autumn Statement – with departments already expected to save the £550 million committed to this financial year.
First recipients of ‘Elizabeth Emblem’ announced to commemorate public servants who died in line of duty11/11/2024 15:10:00
First ever recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem named, recognising police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty.
New Ministerial Code to set out standards in public life and restore transparency07/11/2024 09:05:00
The Prime Minister has updated the Ministerial Code which sets out the standards expected in public life when serving the British people
Government appoints Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body30/10/2024 11:20:00
Appointment of Mark Emerton as Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
Government opens applications for £100,000 interim payment to the estates of victims of Infected Blood Scandal24/10/2024 16:15:00
Estates of people who died as a result of the Infected Blood Scandal can now apply to receive an interim payment of £100,000, in advance of a comprehensive compensation scheme.