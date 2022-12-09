EU News
|Printable version
‘Path to the Digital Decade’: Council adopts key policy programme for EU’s digital transformation
The Council adopted the 2030 policy programme ‘Path to the Digital Decade’, which ensures that the EU meets its objectives for a digital transformation in line with EU values.
The decision aims to strengthen the EU’s digital leadership by promoting inclusive and sustainable digital policies that serve citizens and businesses. To this end, it sets out the concrete digital targets that the EU and its member states aim to reach by the end of the decade in four areas:
- strengthening digital skills and education
- secure and sustainable digital infrastructures
- digital transformation of businesses
- digitalisation of public services
Ivan Bartoš, Czech Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization and Minister of Regional Development yesterday said:
Today, only half of the European adult population has basic digital skills, and our businesses suffer from the lack of the necessary infrastructure. This programme will ensure that the whole economy and society can embark on a well-targeted digital transformation train. Digital skills and enhanced infrastructure are essential for the prosperity, security and resilience of our society.
The policy programme introduces a novel form of governance based on cooperation between the member states and the Commission to ensure that the Union jointly achieves its ambitions. The initiative will enable EU countries to work closely together and pool resources in order to make progress on digital capabilities and technologies that individual member states could not reach on their own. The ultimate goal is to achieve a digital transformation that empowers citizens and businesses, in line with the EU’s values.
Infographic – 'Path to the Digital Decade': the EU’s plan to achieve a digital Europe by 2030
The decision clarifies several definitions of the programme’s general objectives with an emphasis on strengthening the fundamental rights, transparency, and security, and on promoting digital skills. To reach these common objectives, the member states will work together, assessing progress and taking measures where necessary.
The Commission will develop EU-level trajectories for each of the EU’s digital targets together with the member states. The latter will draft national trajectories and strategic roadmaps to attain these targets until their expected review in 2026. Progress will be monitored on the basis of the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) and will be evaluated in the Commission’s annual report on the “State of the Digital Decade”.
The concept of multi-country projects providing for further cooperation and shared investment to help achieve the targets is also developed in the decision. These are large-scale projects pooling EU, national, and private resources to achieve progress that no member state could do on its own.
The policy programme will facilitate investments in areas like high-performance computing, common data infrastructure and services, blockchain, low-power processors, pan-European development of 5G corridors, high-tech partnership for digital skills, secure quantum infrastructure and network of cybersecurity centres, digital public administration, testing facilities and digital innovation hubs.
The decision also provides for an effective cooperation mechanism between the Member States and the Commission with a view to achieving the programme’s objectives.
Next steps
The text of the decision will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union in the coming days and will enter into force the twentieth day after this publication.
Background
The Commission communication ‘2030 Digital Compass: The European way for the Digital Decade’ of 9 March 2021 sets out a vision of the EU successfully achieving a digital transition by 2030. The EU’s ambition is to be digitally sovereign in an open and interconnected world, and to pursue digital policies that allow people and businesses to have a human centred, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous digital future.
In its conclusions of 25 March 2021, the European Council stressed the importance of the digital transformation for the Union’s recovery, prosperity, security, and competitiveness and for the well-being of our societies. It identified the digital compass communication as a step towards mapping Europe’s digital development for the next decade. It called on the Commission to use all available instruments in the field of industrial, trade and competition policy. In light of these ambitions and challenges, the Commission proposed on 15 September 2021 a decision of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the Digital Policy Programme ‘Path to the Digital Decade’.
- Decision on the 2030 Policy Programme “Path to the Digital Decade”
- Proposal for a Decision of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the 2030 Policy Programme “Path to the Digital Decade”
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 477 61 20 77
+32 2 281 2504
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Council adopts decision not to accept Russian documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia09/12/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision on the non-acceptance of Russian travel documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia.
Council gives final green light to adapted EU standardisation rules09/12/2022 14:33:00
The EU ministers gave their final approval to amend the European standardisation regulation.
The Gambia: Council increases the visa fee due to lack of cooperation on readmission09/12/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted an implementing decision increasing the visa fee applied to nationals of The Gambia to €120, seeking to improve The Gambia’s cooperation on the return and readmission of its own nationals.
Taxation: Embracing the digital transition to help fight VAT fraud and support EU businesses09/12/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed a series of measures to modernise and make the EU's Value-Added Tax (VAT) system work better for businesses and more resilient to fraud by embracing and promoting digitalisation.
ETS aviation: Council and Parliament strike provisional deal to reduce flight emissions09/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on the revision of the EU emissions trading system (EU ETS) rules applying to the aviation sector.
Taxation: New transparency rules require service providers to report crypto-asset transactions09/12/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed new tax transparency rules for all service providers facilitating transactions in crypto-assets for customers resident in the European Union.
State aid: Commission approves €26.3 million Finnish measure to support SEVO in construction of hydroelectric pump storage07/12/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €26.3 million Finnish aid measure to support Suomen Energiavarasto Oy (‘SEVO') in the construction of an underground hydroelectric pump storage facility.
Deal on new law to ensure products causing deforestation are not sold in the EU06/12/2022 16:33:00
To fight climate change and biodiversity loss, the new law obliges companies to ensure that a series of products sold in the EU do not come from deforested land anywhere in the world.
EU and Canada to co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants06/12/2022 15:25:00
The outflow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is currently one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with more than 7.1 million people having fled or left their country.
InvestEU: EIB invests in PBT's eco-friendly battery material production in Germany06/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the InvestEU programme, is granting a €36.7 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a fully-owned German subsidiary of Australia's Pure Battery Technologies (PBT).