Pathway to leadership series: Celebrating diversity in project teams

The APM UAE Network held their second webinar in their new webinar series, Pathway to Leadership, Celebrating diversity in project teams on Wednesday 30 July at 18:30 GST.

It’s commonly accepted that the more diverse a team, the more productive it is – which in itself can lead to greater project success. But how do employers go about creating environments of inclusion? This webinar highlighted the unique perspectives of within diverse teams by delving into topics such as neurodiversity, importance of male allyship, and the role inclusive leaders play in fostering an environment of psychological safety within project teams.

Key themes:

How inclusive leaders drive inclusive workplaces

The importance of male allyship in project environments

The power of neurodiversity in project teams

