Pathway to the launch of the Steel Strategy

In the run-up to launching the Steel Strategy later this year, Industry Minister Sarah Jones has welcomed a series of recent wins for the sector.

This government is committed to a bright and sustainable future for steelmaking in the UK, as part of our Plan for Change.

In the run-up to launching the Steel Strategy later this year, Industry Minister Sarah Jones has welcomed a series of recent wins for the sector following government backing. The Government has taken major action on areas crucial for the sector, from trade protections and electricity costs to procurement, including:

Industrial Strategy and Spending Review

Slashing electricity costs for steel producers by cutting network charges via the Supercharger by 90%, up from 60%, as announced in our modern Industrial Strategy.

Streamlining grid access for major investment projects — including prioritising those that create high-quality jobs and deliver significant economic benefits – through a new Connections Accelerator Service.

We will work closely with the energy sector, local authorities, Welsh and Scottish Governments, trade unions, and industry to design this service, which we expect to begin operating at the end of 2025.

New powers in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, currently before parliament, could also allow the Government to reserve grid capacity for strategically important projects, cutting waiting times and unlocking growth in key sectors.

The Industrial Strategy’s support for sectors such as Advanced Manufacturing will also increase demand for steel as a foundational product, as demand for lightweight and precision engineered steel products increases.

Confirming funding in the Spending Review for a £500 million grant to Tata Steel in Port Talbot as part of a £1.25bn transformation deal to construct an Electric Arc Furnace.

Trade

Strengthening current steel safeguard measures by slowing future increases in spikes of foreign imports, capping certain import levels and tightening country-specific limits – ensuring UK steel producers won’t be undercut while still making sure the UK has a steady and reliable supply.

Announcing our intent to launch new laws to expand our powers to respond to unfair trade practices, and guard against global turbulence in critical sectors, such as steel, as announced in the Trade Strategy.

Inviting steel producers, consumers and stakeholders across the supply chain to shape our future approach to trade measures for steel in a new call for evidence, as we continue to support the UK steel industry from unfair trading practices and strengthen the UK’s critical supply chains after the expiry of steel safeguard in June 2026.

Procurement

Changing government procurement rules, via the publication of a new Steel Public Procurement Notice, to ensure UK-made-steel is considered for all public projects and to use exemptions in buying rules to support steel makers wherever possible. This will give them access to more of the £400bn spent by the Government each year on procurement and help to protect our national security.

Publishing a pipeline of UK infrastructure projects taking place over the next few years. The 2025 data shows that over 7.5 million tonnes steel will be needed for these projects.

British Steel securing a £500m contract with Network Rail to supply over 337,000 tonnes of rail track, providing 80% of the company’s needs and helping to secure jobs.

Industry Minister Sarah Jones said:

This government recognises how vital steel is to our economy. That’s why we’re taking the decisive action needed to back the sector for the future, whether it’s slashing energy prices, strengthening government procurement or bolstering our trade defence measures. Our upcoming Steel Strategy will set out our long-term vision for the sector and how we’ll work with industry and communities to deliver a bright, sustainable future for UK steelmaking that secures good, well-paid jobs across the country as part of our Plan for Change.

The Steel Strategy will be launched later this year, and will:

Establish a clear and ambitious long-term vision for the steel industry, in partnership with business and workers

Set out the actions needed to achieve that vision

Identify gaps in current capabilities and assess future UK steel demand, helping to inform investment decisions which will support economic growth

Set out what is needed to create a competitive business environment in the UK with the aim of attracting new private investment to expand UK steelmaking capability and capacity.

The Government will continue to work closely with the Steel Council and wider stakeholders to build on the significant positive steps we’ve taken towards the publication of the full Strategy.

You can find all our recent and upcoming announcements relating to the Steel Strategy on our GOV.UK Collection page.