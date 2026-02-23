PATHWAYS clinical trial paused following new MHRA advice

The MHRA have raised new concerns around the PATHWAYS trial looking into the prescription of puberty blockers among young people with gender incongruence.

The preliminary work in establishing the PATHWAYS clinical trial into the prescription of puberty blockers for children and young people with gender incongruence has been paused, following new concerns raised by the medicines regulator, the MHRA.

Discussions between the MHRA and the trial sponsor, King’s College London, will begin next week to address the new concerns. In the meantime, the trial will not start to recruit until issues raised by MHRA have been resolved between the regulator and the trial clinicians.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson recently said: