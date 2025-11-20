Pathways to progress: shaping the future of adult social care

The following article was first featured in CACHE Aluminate Magazine: Autumn/Winter '25 (Issue 10)

Adult social care in England stands at a pivotal moment. With a workforce exceeding 1.5 million, the sector plays a fundamental role in the labour market and in supporting communities across the country.

Yet despite its scale and significance, the sector continues to face persistent challenges. Workforce instability remains one of the most pressing concerns. High job vacancy rates, restricted career pathways, and poor retention have created a fragile system where continuity of care is increasingly difficult to sustain.

Meanwhile, the complexity of care continues to rise, driven in part by an ageing population, growing expectations for personalised support and evolving needs. Care workers are being asked to deliver high-quality, person-centred care in environments that are becoming ever more demanding.

Unlike the NHS, adult social care has never benefitted from a career framework, leaving many care workers without a clear sense of how to grow professionally or where their role fits within the wider sector. This absence of structure has led to fragmented training, inconsistent standards and a disconnect between qualifications and job roles.

However, there remain meaningful opportunities to strengthen – particularly through targeted investment, greater public and political engagement and continued progress in workforce development and professionalisation.

Strategic reform: a sector ready for change

In response, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has launched a series of reforms designed to stabilise and transform the sector. Central to this is the Independent Commission into Adult Social Care, chaired by Baroness Louise Casey, which aims to foster cross-party collaboration and shape a future-ready vision for care.

Supporting is the Workforce Strategy for Adult Social Care in England, published by Skills for Care. This strategy sets out a long-term plan to build a skilled, sustainable workforce through evidence-based actions focused on attracting and retaining, training and transforming.

The Care Workforce Pathway: a framework for growth

At the heart of reform is the Care Workforce Pathway, the first universal career structure for adult social care in England. Developed collaboratively by DHSC and Skills for Care, the pathway defines eight role categories, from entry-level care workers to senior leaders. Each category includes descriptors outlining the knowledge, skills, values and behaviours needed to perform effectively and progress.

This framework offers more than just structure; it provides clarity, consistency and aspiration. It helps care professionals understand where they are, where they can go and what they need to get there.

Early insights from the pathway’s rollout and adoption suggest it’s already supporting strategic workforce planning, recruitment, retention and performance management. Benefits are further evident in relation to onboarding, establishing an efficient learning and development offer as well as increased staff morale.

Employers: turning the pathway into action

Employers are key to embedding the pathway into everyday practice. By aligning job descriptions, recruitment processes and performance reviews, they can create transparent progression routes and support staff development.

Practical steps could include:

align organisational structures and roles with the pathway to highlight gaps and uncover opportunities for growth

use the pathway to shape recruitment, induction, supervision and appraisal processes, ensuring that employees understand their current role and what is required to progress

invest in learning and development that reflects the pathway’s descriptors, including values-based training and leadership development

cultivate a culture of ongoing learning and growth, where employees are empowered to take ownership of their career aspirations and development, helping to retain talent and build capacity.

A practical guide to adopting the Care Workforce Pathway alongside a range of implementation resources and guidance can be found here.

Educators: designing learning that reflects reality

For educators, the pathway offers a blueprint for curriculum design and qualification alignment. It enables the development of agile, modular, stackable learning opportunities and products that mirror real-world roles and responsibilities, helping learners see a clear path forward, turning care into a career with purpose, recognition and progression.

Key actions include:

aligning qualifications and training programmes with the pathway’s role categories

embedding values and behaviours into learning experiences

collaborating with employers to co-design learning that reflects the realities of care work and supports career progression

supporting lifelong learning, offering flexible, accessible opportunities for upskilling and reskilling across the career pathway.

CACHE at 80: a legacy that aligns with the future

As the Care Workforce Pathway sets the direction for future careers, CACHE celebrates its 80th anniversary – a milestone that reflects its enduring impact on vocational education in social care.

Founded in 1945, CACHE has supported generations of learners into meaningful careers, helping to professionalise the sector and raise standards. Our qualifications underpin many of the roles defined in the pathway, and our emphasis on values, skills, and progression aligns closely with the framework’s ambitions.

As the sector evolves, we remain committed to equipping the workforce with the confidence and capability to thrive. Please visit our Care Workforce Pathway Progression Map to explore our portfolio further.

Looking forward: collaboration is key

The Care Workforce Pathway, supported by strategic reform and CACHE’s legacy of learning, offers a compelling vision for the future of adult social care. It provides the tools, structure and inspiration needed to build a workforce that is skilled, valued and ready to meet the challenges ahead.

But turning this vision into reality will require collaboration between employers, educators, policymakers and the care workforce itself. Together, we can shape a sector that not only delivers outstanding care but also offers fulfilling, respected careers for those who provide it.