Patient safety will be protected during strike action

NHS Wales, the BMA and the Welsh Government are working together to ensure patient safety is protected during next week’s junior doctors’ strike, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has said.

Junior doctors will take strike action for three days, starting on Monday 15 January, with the impact on services expected to be significant.

The Health Minister has reassured people that urgent and life-threatening care will continue to be provided during this period.

She has also urged everyone to help reduce the burden on the NHS by using other healthcare services, instead of going to hospital, unless they need urgent care.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: