Patients Association - British Social Attitudes survey shows patients have run out of patience with NHS
The finding that public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 1997 should be a warning to the Government that the situation for patients seeking care is now really very bad.
Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association, said: “The findings published by the King’s Fund and Nuffield Trust suggest patients and the public have run out of patience with the NHS. The disruption to the relationship between patients and the services they need, must clearly now be understood as profound and long-term.
“The BSA survey adds to all the other evidence, including our own, of how patients have suffered over the last two years. The NHS must recognise the extent of patient difficulties, understand them, and make a concerted effort to find out patients’ concerns. From that point, we believe the best way forward is for the NHS to work in partnership with patients. The NHS must reconnect with patients as we come out of the pandemic and work in partnership with them to rebuild the relationship between the NHS and patients, and together, redesign services.”
The analysis by The King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust of the 2021 British Social Attitudes survey (BSA) vindicates warnings given by the Patients Association in 2020 that the pandemic was disrupting the relationship between patients and the NHS.
In September 2020, following our first Pandemic Patient Experience report, we warned that the actions the NHS had taken to cope with the pandemic were damaging the relationship between the NHS and its patients.
Public satisfaction with the NHS and social care in 2021: Results from the British Social Attitudes survey
Patients Association - Maternity services must listen to patients to avoid repeating failures identified in Ockenden Report31/03/2022 15:15:00
The final report of the Independent Review of Maternity Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is shocking and heart-breaking to read. The lost opportunities to learn from mistakes, blaming women for failures in care, and a culture of not listening to families involved.
LGA responds to Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan31/03/2022 13:15:00
Vice Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer Stronger Communities Board, Cllr Mohan Iyengar responded to the publication of the Government’s Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan
WWF - UK’s shift to sustainable farming at risk if government does not learn lessons from UK-Australia trade deal31/03/2022 11:40:00
A coalition of organisations including WWF, Compassion in World Farming, Greener UK, RSPCA, Sustain and Which? has condemned the UK Government’s failure to safeguard environmental protections, food safety and animal welfare standards in the UK-Australia trade deal, warning that UK standards will be eroded over time if lessons are not learned from the negotiations.
CIPD - One in five people say their employer is not doing enough to support their financial wellbeing31/03/2022 10:40:00
New research from the CIPD highlights fragile state of many employees’ finances, but highlights the positive impact workplace support can have
Seafarers minimum wage plan “half a step forward”, says TUC29/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the suggestion that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps may bring forward legislation this week to extend the UK minimum wage to seafarers.
LGA responds to SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper29/03/2022 10:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s SEND and Alternative Provision Green Paper
LGA responds to Schools White Paper29/03/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the Government’s Schools White Paper, which gives councils powers to set up their own multi-academy trusts
Private sector growth accelerates in the three months to March - Growth Indicator28/03/2022 16:05:00
Private sector activity grew at a slightly faster pace in the three months to March (+18% from +13% in February), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC – government must be prepared to take over P&O’s passenger and freight services28/03/2022 12:15:00
The TUC recently (Thursday) said the government must be prepared to take over the running of P&O Ferries’ passenger and freight services “as a last resort”.
IFS spring statement analysis shows that the Conservatives are the party of pay cuts - TUC28/03/2022 10:33:00
The IFS analysis of the spring statement published recently (Thursday) shows that since taking office in 2010 the Conservatives have presided over an unprecedented period in which real pay has fallen.