Patients Association - Share your views and experiences of diagnostic testing in our latest survey

We are working with Roche Diagnostics UK to give patients the opportunity to share their experiences of diagnostic testing in the NHS.

Diagnostics are tests or procedures used by healthcare professionals to help them understand what might be wrong with you.

Diagnostic tests you may have heard of, or had, include: blood tests to measure cholesterol or more serious conditions such as heart failure or sepsis; lateral flow tests like the ones we all got so used to using during the COVID-19 pandemic; biopsies; scans and the screening programmes offered to some people for breast, cervical or bowel cancer.

We’re running the Patient Experience of Diagnostics Survey because we want to hear about your understanding and experiences of diagnostics, your attitudes towards them, and how you think services could be improved. What you tell us will help us try and make the right improvements to diagnostic services with the NHS.

The survey asks about your experiences of NHS diagnostics and testing during the last six months. The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete. Your answers to the survey are anonymous.

If you are unable or don’t want to take the survey online, you can call our free phone helpline on 0800 345 7115, weekdays 09:30 - 17:00. One of the advisers will take your answers to the survey questions. You will not have to share your name with them.

Click on this link to take the diagnostics survey.

The survey is part of a collaboration between the Patients Association and Roche Diagnostics UK. We are working together to use data-driven insights on patient experiences of diagnostic testing to increase awareness of any issues and give patients the opportunity to share their views.

The number of people being referred for diagnostic tests has been growing steadily over the years. How long a patient should wait for a diagnostic test is set out in the NHS Constitution, which says patients should not be required to wait six weeks or more for a diagnostic test. However, in England the number of patients waiting six weeks or more at the end of September 2023 was 415,600, 1 in 4 of all patients waiting for one of 15 key diagnostic tests.

