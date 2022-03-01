WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
We praise the bravery of those who spoke publicly on the programme about losing their children and the injuries sustained by women during childbirth. We admire and commend the tenacity of the families who have fought for years to bring profound failures in maternity care to public attention, despite being rebuffed by those who ought to have helped them.
During the programme, we heard how patients’ concerns around the time of delivery were dismissed by healthcare professionals, with catastrophic results for the patients, their children and families. If anything could make hearing this worse, it is the fact that failure to listen to pregnant women and women in labour has been identified in earlier maternity care inquiries as a critical element leading to poor outcomes.
We await the final report from the Ockenden Inquiry next month but at this point we ask in all seriousness: how many women and children need to be hurt before it is a basic practice to listen to women throughout their pregnancy and labour?
We believe a sweeping cultural change in obstetrics and midwifery is urgently needed. Those caring for pregnant women and women in labour must work in partnership with their patients, practice shared decision making, listen to them and treat them with respect, kindness and compassion.
A ‘normal’ birth is one that results in a healthy baby and mother, however that is achieved.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit01/03/2022 10:40:00
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.
Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC01/03/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares.
NHS Confederation - NAO report on COVID-19 vaccination rollout highlights need for sustainable way forward01/03/2022 09:40:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.