Patients Association - Testing for COVID-19
Since the start of April, most people in England can no longer get free PCR or lateral flow tests (LFTs) for COVID-19.
But some people in England are still entitled to free COVID-19 tests, including the most vulnerable, as well as frontline NHS staff.
In Wales, people can only order LFTs if they have symptoms of COVID-19. All PCR testing sites for the general public have or will close soon.
Free tests are still available in Scotland and Northern Ireland for the time being.
Check if you’re eligible for a free LFT
Information about testing across the UK
