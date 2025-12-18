Patients benefit from digital dermatology service

New process will cut waiting times and support earlier skin cancer diagnosis.

Patients at all GP practices in Scotland are benefiting from a digital dermatology service designed to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes.

Since the national rollout in September, GPs have referred more than 12,000 patients. It is estimated that up to 130,000 dermatology referrals a year could be made this way, reducing demand on dermatology waiting lists by up to 50%.

The national rollout has been funded by £1.8 million from the Scottish Government through the Accelerated National Innovation Adoption (ANIA) initiative.

GPs can now securely send images of a patient's skin condition to dermatology specialists for analysis using a mobile device. An initial assessment of the condition is done digitally, and patients are then offered a face-to-face appointment, directed to a more suitable service, or given advice on managing their condition.

Around half of annual dermatology referrals are for suspected skin cancer, and the new service means that cancer can be ruled in or out more quickly - providing either earlier relief or diagnosis for patients.

Early melanoma diagnosis is vital for patient outcomes. At stage one, almost all patients live five years or more, compared to only 50% at stage four.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

"Digital dermatology is a fantastic example of how innovation is improving access to healthcare and delivering our Programme for Government commitments. It provides faster reassurance for patients who do not have cancer and earlier diagnosis for those who do, potentially leading to better treatment options and outcomes.

"I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to deliver this successful national rollout as we continue to harness technology to reform our NHS for the future."

Dr Fiona Macdonald, Consultant Dermatologist and Clinical Lead for Dermatology at the Centre for Sustainable Delivery said:

“Digital dermatology helps dermatologists carry out robust referral triage without the patient being present, enabling them to prioritise the most urgent referrals. Referrals with images also allow the option to offer advice and/or a diagnosis to colleagues in primary care at the point of referral rather than patients having to wait for an appointment.

“The new system will help support the referral process where appropriate, and patients will still have the choice of whether to include an image. If they choose not to then the referral will be processed efficiently in the usual way.”

Background

The rollout is a 2025-26 Programme for Government commitment. Led by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CfSD) the pathway was nationally adopted in 10 months and has been available to all GPs since September 2025.