NHS England
|Printable version
Patients handed over quicker despite 5-year high in number taken to hospital
Ambulance crews and A&E staff have slashed handover delays by more than 7 minutes this winter – even as they ferried the highest number of patients to hospital in half a decade.
Figures out today show that more than 1.2million patients were handed over (1,234,731) to A&Es by ambulances so far this winter.
This is the highest since the same period in 2021/22, and almost 52,000 (51,989) more than the equivalent period last year.
Despite the 5-year high figure, ambulances and A&E staff combined to handover over patients more than 7 minutes quicker last week (28:14) than the same week last year (35:36).
The number of ambulance handovers taking over 30 minutes was also down by more than a fifth (21.9%) compared with the same week last year.
The number of patients in hospital with norovirus (924) was slightly down on last week (1012) and the almost 19 million (18.8 million) flu vaccinations delivered this year have helped ensure the number of patients in hospital beds continues to fall this week to 682.
NHS National Medical Director Professor Meghana Pandit said:
“Despite ever-increasing demand, especially on emergency care, it’s fantastic to see that the hard work of NHS staff has continued to deliver improvements for patients this winter.
“Ambulance crews are getting people into hospital faster, working with A&E staff so they can be treated sooner, and vaccination teams have helped reduce the number of cases of flu.
“The public deserve credit too – from getting their jabs in ever increasing numbers, which has helped to ease spread of winter bugs, through to using more services in the community, where it’s more appropriate than going straight to A&E.
“It’s really important this team effort continues as we see out another challenging winter.”
Minister of State for Health Karin Smyth said:
“As we move towards spring, it’s good to see patients are getting urgent care faster, despite huge demand, as the NHS continues its road to recovery.
“This is a result of the hard work of NHS staff and government action to keep people safe by expanding GP access, improving vaccine uptake and harnessing technology, to help more people stay well at home rather than in hospital.
“But we’re not resting on our laurels. There is still much more to do, and we’ll redouble our efforts to make sure this improvement continues.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/02/patients-handed-over-quicker-despite-5-year-high-in-number-taken-to-hospital/
Latest News from
NHS England
Funding boost to support patients to stay in and return to work25/02/2026 16:12:00
Patients will receive better support to help them stay in and get back to work in areas of high economic inactivity.
Tens of thousands with vitiligo to be offered “life-changing” new cream on NHS to restore skin colour25/02/2026 09:15:00
Tens of thousands of people living with vitiligo affecting their face are to be offered the first approved medicine on the NHS to restore lost skin colour.
People searching NHS advice on high blood pressure skyrocketed last year23/02/2026 11:15:00
The number of people searching for trusted NHS advice on high blood pressure surged in 2025 with hundreds of thousands of extra visits to online information on risk and how to get checked.
Women attending first NHS mammogram hits 10-year high as thousands more cancers found19/02/2026 17:05:00
Hundreds of thousands more women attended NHS breast screening last year and thousands more cancers were diagnosed early in England.
NHS facing ‘second surge’ in vomiting virus as cases reach highest level this winter19/02/2026 14:30:00
The NHS could be facing a “second surge” in norovirus as the vomiting bug reaches its highest level so far this winter.
“NHS talking therapies completely changed my life”: NHS launches major campaign to support millions more people with anxiety18/02/2026 15:05:00
Millions of adults facing debilitating anxiety conditions are missing out on treatment that could help them recover and get back on with their lives the NHS has said, as it launches a major new mental health campaign.
Thousands recruited for “new era” severe mental illness study17/02/2026 09:15:00
Thousands of people living with schizophrenia and severe depression are being recruited by the NHS for a major new study which could unlock a “new era” of personalised treatment for severe mental illness.
Parents urged to protect children through vaccination campaign16/02/2026 15:12:00
New vaccination campaign launched to boost uptake of childhood immunisations.