Patients to benefit from cutting-edge NHS care from their homes

More patients will receive faster, more convenient care from the comfort of their own homes, through the rollout of new digital technologies across the NHS.

Dozens of areas across England to roll out new technology that will make care more personalised and free up appointments – up to 500,000 every year when fully operational

Thousands of patients to benefit from faster, more convenient care at home, reducing pressure on the NHS ahead of winter

Rollout comes as NHS launches world-first trial to support motor neuron disease remotely

Dozens of new pilot schemes across England will use remote monitoring and self-reporting tools through the NHS App to help patients share updates on their health directly with specialists.

The government’s push to bring in more remote monitoring will allow patients to share key health information – such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, or other symptoms – without needing to travel for an appointment. This makes care more convenient, helps clinicians detect changes early, reduces pressure on hospitals, and frees up time for staff to see patients who need face-to-face care most.

The NHS is also launching a world-first clinical trial to support people living with motor neuron disease (MND) using remote monitoring tech, helping them to access breathing support from home. Patients with MND can suffer with symptoms such as difficulty with movement, speaking, swallowing, and breathing, with the trial seeking to improve quality of life.

The projects will help inform the wider expansion of remote monitoring across all long-term conditions, pledged by the government in its Elective Reform Plan. Once in full flow, remote monitoring is expected to free up around 500,000 appointments every year, so patients can be seen by specialists faster.

The government is transforming public services by harnessing cutting-edge technology and moving the NHS from an analogue to digital era through its Plan for Change.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:

Patients expect care fit for the 21st century and that’s what I’m determined to deliver. This is a government that puts the NHS and patients first as our record investment in the service shows. Using tech to bring care closer to home frees up hospital appointments for those who truly need them and makes life simpler for everyone. That’s our mission: care that’s easier, faster, and always within reach. Through innovative approaches like this and NHS Online – which will digitally connect patients to expert clinicians anywhere in England – we are building a smarter NHS all while easing pressures on busy hospitals and stretched staff.

Many of the pilot schemes will focus on five key specialisms where the technology can make the biggest difference: ear, nose, and throat (ENT); gastroenterology; respiratory medicine; urology; and cardiology.

In many cases, patients will be able to complete digital forms and questionnaires via the NHS App rather than attending hospital, unless clinically necessary. Others with long-term conditions will be able to have routine tests carried out locally, with hospital specialists reviewing results remotely.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust will introduce digital pre-appointment questionnaires through the NHS App for patients with suspected respiratory conditions. The questionnaires mean that clinicians will have more information available ahead of appointments. By speeding up initial appointments and helping to reduce the need for clinically unnecessary follow-ups, the tech is expected to increase the number of patients being treated by the Trust within 18 weeks.

Ian Eardley, National Clinical Director for Elective Care at NHS England, yesterday said:

Right across the country the NHS is harnessing the latest technology to ensure people can get the care they need more quickly and conveniently, and closer to home. Remote monitoring enables vital information to be shared more easily and efficiently between patients and their health teams – allowing people to get the support they need without an unnecessary trip to hospital.

In Leeds, men who have previously been treated for prostate cancer will benefit from a new approach. Patients will be able to provide regular updates on their health to be reviewed by specialists, book appointments, and message clinicians from anywhere using the NHS App. It’s expected that the new approach will make life easier for patients, help spot potential cancer recurrence and progression earlier so that it can be more effectively treated, and boost productivity by reducing the number of clinically unnecessary and missed appointments.

The government-funded trial on motor neuron disease - led by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the University of Sheffield - will be the first in the world to test the real-world benefits of remotely monitoring and adjusting portable ventilators used by MND patients, across 12 areas of England. Respiratory therapy via non-invasive ventilation is currently the only treatment proven to extend life and improve quality of life in MND whilst also alleviating symptoms of breathing problems, with the new trial seeking to build the evidence needed to expand access to this life-changing technology for the 5,000 people living with MND across the UK.

As winter approaches, these digital services will also help keep people out of busy hospitals, unless necessary and support the NHS in delivering safe, high-quality care in the community.

Dr Esther Hobson, Honorary Consultant Neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Senior Lecturer in Neurology at the University of Sheffield, yesterday said:

It’s really exciting in Sheffield to be leading on this UK-wide study looking at how we can bring care to people living with MND closer to their homes. We’re making the most of existing technology to make it as easy as possible for NHS staff and their patients to get the benefits without extra burden. We’re especially interested in the experiences of people who find it hard to access NHS care to make sure everyone can get the benefits.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care and Chief Executive of the NIHR, yesterday said:

As the nation’s largest funder of health and care research, the NIHR plays a vital role in supporting the NHS to adapt to changing needs and embrace new technologies. Funding world-class research into conditions such as Motor Neuron Disease helps build the evidence needed to improve care and leads to better treatments in the future. This work also supports the shift towards more care delivered closer to home, with digital tools offering more convenient access for patients, freeing up staff time and helping to reduce pressure on services.”

The expansion of remote monitoring across NHS trusts is the latest step in the government’s plan to modernise the health service. This builds on major progress across the NHS , including more than 5 million extra appointments delivered in the past year, millions more tests and scans provided closer to home, and the recent announcement of NHS Online, which will enable up to 8.5 million specialist appointments to take place via the NHS App in its first three years.