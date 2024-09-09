Paul Corrigan appointed by the government to help shape health plans

Paul Corrigan brings extensive sector experience and will work on emerging policy to support the government on successfully delivering better health services.

Paul Corrigan has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care

Paul will work closely with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, to shape the government’s 10-year health plan and provide independent scrutiny of its structure and implementation

The government has committed to 3 strategic shifts in its mission for health: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from treatment to prevention.

These ambitions have been long held in the health and care sector but have not, as yet, been successfully delivered. #

With this in mind, Secretary of State, Wes Streeting, is bringing in additional experience to support the government to turn visions for better health services into successful delivery.

Paul has previously worked as a government adviser, and has undertaken several executive and non-executive roles across the health and care sector, including positions held at NHS London Strategic Health Authority, Care Quality Commission and Care City. He joins the department to work on emerging policy and delivery issues.

The appointment is a paid role, which began on 11 July 2024 and is for a 12-month period with the possibility of extension. It is not a Civil Service appointment.

Paul’s arrival reflects the scale and complexity of the challenges facing the health and care system. He brings a combination of intellect, experience managing organisational change, and a history of personal effectiveness in all his previous roles.