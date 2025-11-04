National Ombudsmen
Paula Sussex comments on Hillsborough Law Bill as it is debated in Parliament
Parliament yesterday debated the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, also known as the Hillsborough Law Bill for the first time.
Commenting on this, Paula Sussex, Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman yesterday said:
“The relationship between the citizen and the state is increasingly strained.
"Trust is being eroded, public services are facing mounting pressures. It’s a very complex and challenging picture.
"One important reason is that when people complain about poor service, they often feel like nothing will change. Listening to the users of public services and learning from complaints is vital. Complaints are not an annoyance but a powerful force for good. By listening and learning from the failures experienced by users, public services can put things right before they become a major problem in government or the NHS. And we are here to help them do it. Using our complaints data to spot underlying problems that need attention.
"But this is more than just doing the right thing. It’s more than fixing things. It is an economic imperative. Significant public monies are spent on compensation. Last year, the NHS spent £3.6 billion on compensation. The cost of the infected blood scandal will exceed £10 billion. This is not just an issue in health. The compensation paid to Postmasters has so far exceeded £1 billion.
"The Duty of Candour can be a defining moment in how our democracy works. It already exists in the NHS. There are brilliant, passionate people who work in our public services. People who day in day out want to improve things to make the country better. But things do go wrong. When they do, accountability and responsibility are vital. The provisions in this bill will go a long way to rebuild that trust between government and people.
"Trust is fragile and restoring it is a long-term effort. Rebuilt not by words, but by actions that show fairness, accountability, and respect for every citizen.”
Read more on Paula's blog: A culture of candour and why it matters
