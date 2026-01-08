Department for Transport
|Printable version
Pavement parking consultation: government response
Announcing the publication of the government response to the consultation on pavement parking.
This statement provides the House with an update on steps the government is taking to tackle pavement parking. In short, we are giving local authorities the powers they need to address pavement parking more effectively, while ensuring consistency, clarity and fairness for all road users.
I am today announcing the publication of the government’s response to the 2020 public consultation Pavement parking: options for change. The response demonstrates our commitment to improve transport users’ experience, ensuring that our roads and pavements are safe, reliable and inclusive.
The government is taking forward a new, devolved approach to pavement parking, reflecting our commitment to decisions being made closer to the communities they affect. Local leaders know their communities best, so they are in the strongest position to meet local needs effectively. Our overarching objective to make pavements accessible and safe remains unchanged, but rather than introducing a ‘one size fits all’ national prohibition, which was one of the consultation options, we will instead enable local transport authorities to prohibit pavement parking across their areas at the next legislative opportunity.
In strategic authority (SA) areas outside London, the power will be vested in the SA as the local transport authority (LTA). In non-SA areas the power will be vested in the LTA, which is either the unitary authority or county council. This will support more responsive and inclusive transport planning in the interests of local communities.
In the meantime, secondary legislation will be introduced in 2026 to enable local authorities to enforce against unnecessary obstruction of the pavement. This provides a practical and proportionate interim solution, allowing councils to act where pavement parking is observed by uniformed civil enforcement officers. This power will sit alongside existing traffic regulation order making powers, enabling councils to enforce pavement parking restrictions both where TROs are in place and in other areas where obstruction occurs. The department will issue statutory guidance to support local authorities in using this power.
Taken together, these steps will give local authorities the powers they need to address pavement parking effectively and fairly in their areas, and I commend the government’s response to the House.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pavement-parking-consultation-government-response
Latest News from
Department for Transport
New proposals set out to reduce 'out-of-area' working for taxis and boost passenger safety08/01/2026 17:10:00
Have your say on our proposals to simplify the taxi licensing system and improve enforcement to increase safety and reduce unfair competition.
New local powers to keep pavements clear for those who rely on them most08/01/2026 16:10:00
Local councils will be given the power to crack down on problem pavement parking.
Thousands of lives to be saved under bold new Road Safety Strategy07/01/2026 09:10:00
New road safety strategy shows that the government is listening and leading: together, we can build a safer future for all UK road users.
Boost for British business as government slashes cost of electric lorries by up to £120,00006/01/2026 13:10:00
We're making electric lorries more affordable to help hauliers make the switch, while boosting growth and investment in the sector.
Government seeks views to modernise laws on powered mobility devices06/01/2026 10:10:10
Have your say on how laws around powered mobility devices could reflect modern technology and improve safety by 31 March 2026.
All aboard for savings: the Great British Rail Sale returns!31/12/2025 11:05:00
Discounted train tickets from almost all operators in Britain will be available to buy between 6 January to 12 January 2026.
Seamless streaming for festive journeys with South Western Railway's super wifi trial22/12/2025 11:10:00
Cutting-edge wifi added to South Western Railway journeys between London Waterloo, Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth.
New DVSA Chief Executive named to tackle driving test backlog17/12/2025 13:20:00
Beverley Warmington appointed DVSA Chief Executive to lead agency operations and deliver plans to cut driving test backlog and improve services for learners.