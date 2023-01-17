WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Pay disputes must be resolved at the negotiating table, says TUC
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling at an annual rate of 3.8% in November (on CPI measure)
“Workers have been losing hundreds of pounds from their annual pay over the last year. But in the public sector, Conservative ministers are dragging their heels on meaningful negotiations. That’s why staff have had no choice but to use their right to strike to defend their pay.
“The Conservative government will not resolve pay disputes by rushing in new laws that attack the right to strike. The best way to settle disputes is around the negotiating table – and with credible pay offers that protect workers from rising prices.”
Editors note
- Labour market figures: The ONS figures are available here: www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/latest
- Wage loss figure: Real wages were 3.8% lower in the three months to November 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. This is based on Average Weekly Earnings (regular) and Consumer Price Inflation (CPI).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Independent watchdog criticises government for failing to produce impact assessment for new anti-strike curbs17/01/2023 16:25:00
A government-appointed body has today (Monday) criticised the government for failing to provide MPs with an impact assessment on its new Minimum Service Level bill, which is in parliament for its second reading today.
UNICEF: Pakistan's rains may have stopped, but children are still dying17/01/2023 14:25:00
“The rains have ended; and sadly, to a great degree, so has media attention. And yet 4 million children fight for survival near contaminated and stagnant flood waters.
Health leaders fear that their warnings of a prolonged war of attrition are coming true17/01/2023 13:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the additional strikes dates announced by the Royal College of Nursing.
‘Cross-government support needed to address skills shortage in culture and creativity’ – LGA statement on Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future.17/01/2023 12:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the publication of a Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future
CIPD - Labour market may be cooling down, but it's still hot to the touch17/01/2023 11:30:00
‘Despite high demand for workers real pay continues to shrink ’, says the CIPD
UNICEF - 23 Million Nigerians at high risk of food insecurity in 202317/01/2023 10:25:00
Nearly 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger between June and August 2023 (lean season) if urgent action is not taken, according to the October 2022 Cadre Harmonisé, a Government led and UN-supported food and nutrition analysis carried out twice a year.
UNICEF - Children from the poorest households benefit the least from national public education funding17/01/2023 09:25:00
Children from the poorest households benefit the least from national public education funding, UNICEF said in a new report released today, while calling for additional – and more equitable – investment to lift millions of children out of a learning crisis.
NHS Confederation responds to speculation of increased pay offer for NHS staff16/01/2023 13:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the speculation of an increased pay offer for NHS staff.
GDP: Holding down pay is putting our economy in a doom loop, says TUC13/01/2023 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Friday) GDP data, which shows growth declining 0.3 per cent in the three months to November.