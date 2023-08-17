Scottish Government
Pay offer to Junior Doctors accepted
Agreement will see largest Junior Doctor pay investment for 20 years.
A record 12.4% pay increase for junior doctors and dentists in training for 2023–24 has been accepted British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland members.
Together with the pay raise of 4.5% awarded in 2022–23, this amounts to a total increase of 17.5% over two years.
The deal also includes a commitment to future years pay, contract and pay bargaining modernisation and it brings to an end the threat of industrial action.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said:
“I am very pleased that BMA members have overwhelmingly voted to accept this record pay deal for Junior Doctors. This is the single biggest investment in Junior Doctor pay since devolution, and maintains our commitment to make Scotland the best place in the UK for Junior Doctors to work and train.
“Due to the meaningful engagement we have had with trade unions, we have avoided any industrial action in Scotland - the only part of the UK to avoid NHS strikes.
“We will now implement this pay uplift, and will work with BMA to take forward the other aspects of the deal including contract and pay bargaining reform.”
Background
This pay deal represents a £61.3 million investment in Junior Doctor pay – the largest in the last 20 years and the best offer in the UK – and means a doctor at the beginning of their career would receive a salary increase of £3,429 in 2023–24. For those at the end of their training the rise would be £7,111 over the same period.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/pay-offer-to-junior-doctors-accepted/
