FDA
|Printable version
Pay progression for Senior Civil Servants is welcome, but remains ‘top pay priority’
In response to announcements on civil service pay, the FDA welcomes progression for Senior Civil Servants, but introducing progression for other grades remains ‘top pay priority’ after ‘lack of meaningful change for two decades’.
The government has published its Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance 2026 to 2027 for grades below the Senior Civil Service, which allows departments to make average pay awards up to 3.5%.
In addition to the overall headline award, some reforms have been introduced to the delegated pay framework that ease pressure on departments in how they make decisions on pay, and frees up paybill spend for the main pay uplifts. The FDA has been pressing the government to address these issues, where civil service departments have been struggling due to the impact of National Living Wage implementation. The high level changes are:
- Streamlining the process for pay flex business cases, which are either small in value or targeted at recruitment and retention of specialist skills;
- Pay compression framework – departments can voluntarily adopt a framework to address compression between AA and EO grades which can be paid for outside the percentage headline figure – freeing up available cash for other pay priorities at delegated grades; and
- Departments can submit a business case to move their pay settlement dates back to 1 April, with the aim of introducing more consistency across the system.
In response, FDA Assistant General Secretary Lauren Crowley recently said:
“We are pleased that the overall award of 3.5% compares favourably to the wider public sector and current inflation figures.”
Darren Jones, addressing Annual Delegate Conference in May 2026
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Darren Jones has also published a Written Ministerial Statement confirming the government’s decision to partially accept the recommendations of the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) for Senior Civil Service pay, awarding a 2.5% increase to base pay, a 1% pot for the introduction of pay progression and an increase of £5,000 to the pay band minima.
The combination of these component parts means that many SCS members will receive more than the 2.5% headline.
These changes will be implemented consistently across the entire SCS workforce and will drive faster movement in the pay ranges, ending the stagnation of SCS pay.
In addition to the news on progression and increase to pay band minima, it has also been confirmed that the cap for one-off bonuses will be increased from £5,000 to £10,000 for the highest performing members of the SCS. These will be at the discretion of the department.
As reported in Civil Service World, Crowley recently said:
“Pay systems across the civil service have been blighted by a lack of meaningful pay progression for almost two decades. The ability to move up a pay band based on delivery, skills and experience should be a feature of any well-functioning workplace. Its absence has had detrimental consequences on morale, delivery and both attracting and retaining talent.
“The changes to Senior Civil Service pay announced today are finally beginning to address this and have been achieved through sustained work and negotiation. However, pay progression for the rest of the civil service — the majority of our membership — has not yet been secured.
“Delivering pay progression for a much larger and varied workforce is more complex, but it is the top pay priority for this union, and we will be pursuing it with the same approach that has produced results for the Senior Civil Service.”
Pay reform
In a message responding to this pay news, Crowley told members:
“Decades of decisions driven by political ideology have left the civil service trailing behind the rest of the public sector. Our years of working with the Senior Salaries Review Body have shown us that their pay recommendations are evidence-led, with consideration for recruitment and retention, skills and capability, and morale. Its role in this process – holding the government to account on its lack of progress on central reward strategy and keeping up pressure on delivery – has now been shown to bear fruit. The SSRB has been making consistent recommendations to the government over a number of years – calling on it to address the long term pay problems, including the lack of meaningful pay progression.
“It continues to be FDA policy – passed again by our Annual Delegate Conference last week – that a properly independent pay review body for the entire civil service, with strengthened bargaining rights for unions in the decision process, would deliver better outcomes for civil servants.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/pay2026/
Latest News from
FDA
Annual Delegate Conference 2026 catch up19/05/2026 16:25:00
Catch up on the speeches from this year’s Annual Delegate Conference.
Hybrid working “boosts productivity”, says Penman08/05/2026 13:25:00
FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has responded to report from The Telegraph claiming that civil servants in HMRC and the Land Registry have been “faking office attendance”.
FDA condemns dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins over Mandelson vetting27/04/2026 13:10:00
The FDA has condemned the Prime Minister’s dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins, former FCDO Permanent Secretary, over the vetting of Lord Mandelson for his appointment as Ambassador to the United States.
Shaping the world of work: Dave Penman on the challenges facing the civil service, and plans for his new term as General Secretary10/04/2026 15:20:00
Following his re-election, Dave Penman outlines the challenges of the next five years and his plans to improve the working lives of FDA’s members.
FDA delegation attends TUC Young Workers’ Conference 202626/03/2026 12:25:00
This year’s FDA delegation for the TUC Young Workers’ Conference in Brighton included Daniel Marshall (lead delegate), Natasha Bloomfield, George Cammack, Zaine Mansuralli, Aqsa Bibi, Sheldon Allen, and Alex McCann.
Back civil servants to ‘rewire Whitehall’, report urges24/03/2026 12:25:00
Involve civil servants and properly invest in AI to achieve the productivity and savings the government seeks, a new report argues.
FDA’s annual NI conference takes place in Belfast23/02/2026 14:10:00
FDA members in Northern Ireland had the opportunity to hear directly from two current Finance Ministers; Minister of Finance in NI Executive, John O’Dowd MLA and Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford at the FDA NI Section’s annual conference.
“New low” for government’s relationship with civil service – FDA responds following departure of Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald16/02/2026 13:20:00
The FDA recently responded to the announcement that Sir Chris Wormald has departed the role of Cabinet Secretary, with FDA General Secretary Dave Penman describing it as a “new low” for the government’s relationship with the civil service.
“Farcical” to wait until 2030 to make decision on restoration and renewal of parliament, says FDA09/02/2026 14:10:00
The FDA has responded to the latest publication of UK Parliament’s Restoration and Renewal Board, Delivering restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster: the costed proposals.