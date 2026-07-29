Pay rise for Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel supporting Royal Navy operations

Vital Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) personnel who support Royal Navy operations across the globe are to receive an above-inflationary pay rise, alongside improved conditions, following acceptance of a new pay offer by RFA seafarers and maritime trade unions.

The pay offer which has been agreed with maritime trade unions, includes a 4.5% pay rise from 1 April 2025 and a 3.6% pay rise from 1 April 2026, alongside improvements to leave arrangements that will allow RFA personnel to earn more time off for periods spent at sea, a one-off leave buy-back arrangement, and a £250 one-off payment.

During a visit to Portland Port today (28 July), the Minister for Veterans and People, Calvin Bailey MBE MP welcomed the pay rise for hard working and crucial staff, while meting crews aboard RFA TIDESPRING and RFA MOUNTS BAY.

During the visit he thanked personnel for their service, discussed workforce challenges and heard how the RFA is preparing for the future, including crewing the Fleet Solid Support Ships.

Speaking from Portland, the Minister for Veterans and People, Calvin Bailey MBE MP, said:

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary is a vital part of the Royal Navy and contributes directly to the UK’s national security through their crucial work across the world. This agreement recognises the unique contribution that RFA members make to the Royal Navy and provides a strong foundation for the future as the organisation prepares to crew the next generation of support ships. We thank the Maritime Trade Unions for their support in reaching a resolution.

Both the RMT and Nautilus unions confirmed that RFA seafarers had accepted the pay offer.

The RFA is a civilian-crewed fleet owned by the Ministry of Defence that provides vital logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy. RFA personnel deliver fuel, supplies, ammunition and other essential support to UK and allied vessels around the world, enabling Royal Navy ships to remain deployed and conduct operations globally.

During the visit, the Minister toured RFA TIDESPRING, which recently returned from a Carrier Strike Group deployment to the High North, and RFA MOUNTS BAY, which is preparing for operations later this year.

RFA TIDESPRING, a Tide-class tanker, supports the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group and deployed with HMS Prince of Wales to the Indo-Pacific last year. RFA MOUNTS BAY supports amphibious operations and exercises, ensuring embarked Royal Marines and their supplies can be delivered ashore wherever they are needed.

Both maritime trade unions have confirmed that, alongside accepting the pay offer, they will continue to work with the RFA on further modernisation, including exploring ways to increase leave entitlements for seafarers and developing pay arrangements that better reflect the unique nature of RFA service.

The agreement forms part of the Government’s programme to improve recruitment, retention and workforce conditions across Defence. These include a third consecutive above-inflation pay rise, worth 14.1% since July 2024, a £9.2 billion Defence Housing Strategy to modernise service accommodation, a new wraparound childcare scheme saving eligible families up to £6,000 a year, and the appointment of the first Armed Forces Commissioner.

The agreement is expected to support recruitment and retention across the RFA, helping ensure it is well placed to meet future operational demands, including crewing the Fleet Solid Support Ships that will support the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group and global operations.