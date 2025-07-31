Office for National Statistics
|Printable version
PAYE RTI release gains accredited official statistics status
Following an assessment by the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), the Pay As You Earn Real Time Information release has received accredited official statistics status.
These statistics provide a highly detailed monthly overview of the number of payrolled employees and their earnings, sourced from the latest information gathered by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC). They cover the whole payrolled employee population rather than a sample of people or companies, and they allow for more detailed estimates of the population than the survey-based measures.
The series, first published in December 2019, up to now has carried the designation of official statistics in development. Today’s assessment concludes that the data comply with the standards of Trustworthiness, Quality and Value in the Code of Practice for Statistics, and should therefore be labelled as Accredited Official Statistics.
Commenting on the decision, ONS acting Director General for Economic Statistics Grant Fitzner said:
“Today’s decision is a recognition of the years of hard work at HMRC and the ONS that have gone into ensuring this administrative data series provides timely and valuable insights into employment. In the months ahead we will continue our work to improve our labour market surveys to ensure our suite of statistics gives a comprehensive and coherent picture of the UK’s labour market.”
Notes to editors
- The ONS is in the process of transforming its household survey-based labour market measures – see our latest update published on 21 July 2025. However, we continue to recommend using these estimates as part of our suite of labour market indicators, alongside PAYE RTI, workforce jobs and Claimant Count estimates.
- Today’s formal decision is set out in a letter from Ed Humpherson of the OSR to Grant Fitzner at ONS and Jane Whittaker at HMRC published today on the OSR website.
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/payertireleasegainsaccreditedofficialstatisticsstatus
Latest News from
Office for National Statistics
Restoring Confidence, Improving Quality: Our plans for economic statistics and ONS surveys27/06/2025 16:20:00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published two detailed plans to urgently improve the quality of its key economic outputs and the surveys that underpin them.
Planning for the next census in 203118/06/2025 10:25:00
The UK Statistics Authority has recommended the Government commissions the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to deliver a census of England and Wales in 2031.
Improving crime survey estimates of domestic abuse16/05/2025 15:25:00
The Office for National Statistics has improved the way it collects data on victims of domestic abuse to capture a wider range of abuse types and behaviours.
Transforming the Labour Force Survey – the way ahead10/04/2025 16:30:00
The Office for National Statistics has today published its latest update on the transformation of its labour market statistics.
Combining and comparing census figures across the UK10/04/2025 13:25:00
Population censuses offer the most comprehensive and detailed data available on a wide range of characteristics of the UK population.
ONS to increase focus on core statistics and surveys03/04/2025 16:05:00
The prioritisation of the highest quality core economic and population statistics and increased work to improve survey response rates will be the focus for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in 2025/26, as it publishes its new strategic business plan.
Exceptional pre-release access to Office for National Statistics National population projections: 2022-based08/01/2025 13:15:00
The National Statistician granted exceptional pre-release access to National Population Projections: 2022-based, which will be published at 9:30am on 28 January 2025.
Transformed Labour Force Survey - A Lessons Learnt Review04/12/2024 10:15:00
The ONS prides itself on delivering independent and relevant statistics and analysis to inform the UK.