Paying final respects to Her Majesty The Queen

Crowds expected as cortege travels from Royal Mile to Edinburgh Airport

People are expected to gather in large numbers in Edinburgh today to pay their final respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

After the Lying at Rest, the coffin will be transported from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport.

People are being asked to work from home if they can, and those not wishing to pay their respects in person are being asked to avoid any non-essential travel.

There will be significant disruption to travel along the route of the Queen’s coffin with numerous road closures from 1pm. Some schools in Edinburgh will also be impacted and close earlier. Latest traffic and school information can be found on the City of Edinburgh Council website.

The route the Queen’s cortege will travel means the following roads will close between 4pm and 6.30pm:

Johnstone Terrace

Lothian Road

Queensferry Street

Dean Bridge

Queensferry Road

In addition to roads on the route, extensive closures and diversions of adjoining roads will be in place, including all crossover junctions. This will have a significant knock-on impact on surrounding trunk roads including the M8 and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The Scottish Government is working with City of Edinburgh Council, Transport Scotland, Police Scotland, ScotRail and other partners to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum, however, lengthy delays are to be expected.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:

“This will be an extremely busy time in Edinburgh as members of the public come to pay their final respects. In light of this, we respectfully ask people to avoid non-essential travel if possible.

“Those wishing to line the route should plan ahead taking into consideration local road closures, allowing for extra time and limited facilities. Prepare for long periods of standing and large crowds. Check the weather before you leave and bring water.

“Information on travel can be found at Traffic Scotland, Traveline Scotland, City of Edinburgh Council, Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Tram and ScotRail websites and social media channels. We are encouraging everyone to check for the latest information before finalising their travel plans.”

Background

The coffin procession will depart St. Giles’ Cathedral for Edinburgh Airport at 5pm.

Those wishing to attend are being urged to do so safely, plan ahead and allow extra time, taking account of local and city centre road closures, weather conditions, limited facilities, crowded roads and very busy public transport, and the likelihood of spending many hours at the roadside.

Significant numbers of stewards are being drafted in, alongside police officers, to help keep the public safe. The stewards will provide advice on routes from car parks, identified crossing points and safe viewing areas.

People are being urged to consider if their journey is absolutely necessary and to work from home if possible. If travel is essential, please allow for extra time, and if possible walk or cycle, use alternative routes or travel at a different time.

Travel information:

There will be rolling road closures along the route. Other roads in the area are expected to be significantly affected as large numbers of people from across Scotland and beyond come to pay their respects.

Those coming to the area by car should reconsider and look at using one of seven park and rides to get a bus or train into the city. Allow plenty of time to travel and park within the designated areas. Please try to share lifts with friends, family and neighbours wherever possible.

For up-to-date information, including road and school closures across Edinburgh, visit: Road closures and public transport information – The City of Edinburgh Council

For up to date travel information and other updates, visit the dedicated Traffic Scotland website.

The @edintravel traffic information team will be carefully monitoring the city’s roads, sharing the latest information on disruption and diversions on Twitter.

The following websites can also be used to keep informed about transport services: Lothian Buses, Edinburgh Trams and ScotRail.

Safety:

People intending to view the Queen’s cortege, should not leave their vehicle at the side of the road as this poses a risk to public safety. Parking is only allowed in designated areas and the directions of stewards and police officers must be followed.

People are urged not to stand in any unsafe areas and to keep off the carriageway at all times.

Drivers must only park where it is safe to do so, and to respect the needs of residents and businesses to access their premises.

For safety reasons, do not throw flowers on the road or towards the cortege.

Please note that before and after the movement of the vehicles the route remains open and fully operational and normal safety processes apply.