Payment window for £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment announced
More than six million disabled people in the UK will receive their one-off £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment from 20 June.
- Vast majority of £150 payments set to be made automatically over two-week period between 20 June and 4 July 2023
- More than six million disabled people will receive payment and benefit from extra cost of living support
- Comes as part of wider package of Government support, including separate means-tested Cost of Living Payments totalling up to £900, and £300 Pensioner Payments
This follows the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment that was paid last September, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in society while delivering on its commitment to halve inflation this year and grow the economy.
Those being paid a disability benefit that qualifies them for the payment will receive it automatically during a two-week window starting on 20 June and finishing on 4 July.
At a time when costs are rising for everyone, this payment recognises the extra costs disabled people in particular often face, such as care and mobility needs.
A small proportion of payments will be made after this date, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April.
There will also be further payments of £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning some of the most vulnerable households can receive up to £1,350 in direct Cost of Living Payments.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said:
This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.
Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, said:
We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face.
This £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.
The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Disability Cost of Living payment are those who receive:
- Disability Living Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment
- Attendance Allowance
- Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance
- War Pension Mobility Supplement
Further Information
- Those who were paid the following disability benefits on 1 April, or who are subsequently paid for that date, will be eligible for the one-off payment of £150: Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement.
- They must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of these qualifying benefits for 1 April 2023 to get the payment. For those who were awaiting confirmation of their entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer, but payments will still be automatic.
- Disabled people on low incomes in receipt of means-tested benefits may previously have been eligible for £301 this spring, and stand to be eligible for a further £300 this autumn and £299 in spring 2024. The £150 payment will be made on top of these Cost of Living Payments, with disabled people who wouldn’t qualify for the means-tested support, but who are in receipt of disability support, also receiving the payment.
- You can read more about the Government’s cost of living support on the Help with the cost of living page.
