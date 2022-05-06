Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Payments brought forward to help farmers with cashflow
Plans to make Direct Payments in two instalments announced to help farmers with cashflow.
The Government yesterday announced further steps to support farmers with cost pressures caused by demand and instability seen across the globe. Under the latest plans, Direct Payments in England will be paid in two instalments each year for the remainder of the agricultural transition period, to help farmers with their cashflow.
The deadline for submitting Basic Payment Scheme 2022 applications is Monday 16 May 2022 and, under these plans, farmers with eligible applications will receive the first payment of 50% from the end of July and the second from December.
With agricultural commodities closely linked to global gas prices, farmers are facing rising costs for inputs including manufactured fertiliser, feed, fuel and energy. Due to heightened worldwide demand as the global economy reawakened following Covid, by February the price of gas had quadrupled on the previous year, and with the instability caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine that price has risen further.
Output prices, particularly wheat, are also high and from analysis published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) it is clear that farmers should continue to buy their inputs as usual. The steps government is taking to bring forward payments will allow them to do so.
Environment Secretary, George Eustice, yesterday said:
While increasing farm gate prices may mean that farm profitability remains stable, we recognise the short term pressures on cash flow.
We have decided to bring forward half of this year’s BPS payment as an advance injection of cash to farm businesses from the end of this July. It will give farmers some additional cashflow earlier in order to provide some confidence. We will also make this a permanent change to the way we pay BPS in future with twice yearly instalments going forward.
In the days of the EU this would never have been possible due to the way audits worked and the need to enforce the three crop rule during the summer.
Rural Payments Agency Chief Executive Paul Caldwell yesterday said:
Bringing forward half of this year’s BPS payment from the end of July will be a welcome boost to cash flow for many farm businesses during uncertain times.
This is not just an opportunity to support farmers here and now through a cash injection. It’s a permanent change to bring Direct Payments in line with what will be a more regular payment system under the new environment land management schemes.
This builds on a package of measures to support farmers announced in March, including: a delay to changes to the use of urea fertiliser by at least a year; revised and improved statutory guidance on the Farming Rules for Water; slurry investment grants to help meet those rules; and further details of the Sustainable Farming Incentive which will reward farmers for manufacturing more organic-based fertiliser products.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/payments-brought-forward-to-help-farmers-with-cashflow
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Animal health and welfare bills receive Royal Assent29/04/2022 11:20:00
Acts further strengthen the UK’s position as a world leader for animal health and welfare now that we have left the EU
Strict controls on pine and cedar tree imports into Great Britain implemented28/04/2022 14:20:00
Emergency regulation introduced to protect treescapes and strengthen biosecurity following the interception of Pine Processionary Moth.
Bird keepers urged to maintain scrupulous biosecurity standards as housing measures set to be lifted26/04/2022 11:05:00
Mandatory housing measures will be lifted from 00:01 on Monday 2 May 2022.
Minister Churchill delivers speech at Agri-Tech and Environmental Sustainability Conference 202222/04/2022 14:20:00
Minister Churchill yesterday spoke about the potential for technology across the agri-food sector at the conference.
New pilot requirement for tree suppliers announced to strengthen UK biosecurity20/04/2022 14:20:00
From June 2022, applicants to government tree planting grants must source saplings from approved suppliers.
Forestry Commission takes robust action to combat spread of tree disease14/04/2022 15:20:00
New plant health requirements introduced following further findings of the tree pathogen Phytophthora pluvialis to combat further spread.
Fisheries and Seafood Scheme Re-Launches14/04/2022 09:15:00
Domestic funding scheme will continue in England, providing support to the seafood sector
New bathing water status in the Isle of Wight and Oxford13/04/2022 10:10:10
Part of the Wolvercote Mill Stream at Port Meadow, Oxford, and the East Cowes Esplanade on the Isle of Wight will be added to the list of bathing waters.