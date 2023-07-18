Crown Commercial Service
PC and former officer found guilty of misconduct in public office
A police constable and an ex-officer who formed inappropriate relationships and engaged in sexual activity with vulnerable women they met while on duty have been convicted.
West Midlands PC Anthony Ritchie, 46, and former officer Steven Walters, 55, took advantage of women they met between July 2013 and June 2014.
During the trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the jury heard how both men engaged in sexual activity with the same victim; Walters at the woman’s home address on 1 October 2013 while PC Ritchie began an inappropriate relationship with the same woman following his initial visit to her home on 4 June 2014.
Following a previous police visit, PC Ritchie also contacted another vulnerable woman by telephone before visiting her home address and having sex with her while on duty. He began an inappropriate relationship with the woman and then asked her to lie to a superior officer about how the relationship had started.
Walters, who was dismissed by West Midlands Police for gross misconduct in 2016, also engaged in sexual activity with another woman while on duty on 14 July 2013.
PC Ritchie and Walters were yesterday convicted by a jury of two counts of misconduct in public office each in relation to three women.
They will be sentenced on 21 September.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, yesterday said:
“This was predatory behaviour from two police officers who abused their position of trust while on duty serving the public.
“Both Walters and Ritchie took advantage of vulnerable women after visiting them for police purposes.
“I want to commend the bravery of the women in this case for coming forward and providing the evidence to enable us to secure these convictions.”
Notes to Editors
- Steven Walters, [07/06/1968], was convicted of two counts of misconduct in public office.
- Anthony Ritchie, [DOB: 04/06/1977], was convicted of two counts of misconduct in public office.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/pc-and-former-officer-found-guilty-misconduct-public-office
