PCCS at The Centre of Decarbonisation Agenda
APCC Environment and Sustainability Joint Lead Joy Allen addressed emergency services professionals this week (Thursday 19 October) at the Greenfleet event, dedicated to decarbonising the UK’s blue light and defence sector, on the work being undertaken by PCCs to mitigate climate change and achieve the Net Zero ambition.
Joy, who is also Police and Crime Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington, said:
“PCCs are at the heart of the decarbonisation agenda and have been actively striving to meet the challenges of climate change for some time. Many are already delivering innovative and pragmatic solutions to protect scarce resources and create a cleaner world for their communities.
“Without action, the implications of climate change for policing could be disastrous with growing protest movements to manage, more civil emergencies such as flooding requiring response, a rise in Organised Crime Groups profiteering from supply shortages and heightened demand on forces to enforce new legislative restrictions against those causing environmental harm.
“Across the country, PCCs are making great progress, finding solutions in Fleet (e.g. electric vehicles), Estates (buildings, charging points and heating infrastructure) and social value. There is much more to do, however, and we will continue to build on the results already achieved through greater collaboration and sharing of best practice.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/pccs-at-the-centre-of-decarbonisation-agenda/
