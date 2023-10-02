PCCS Support Alcohol Education Trust's Spiking Awareness Campaign

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads David Sidwick and Joy Allen, recently said:

"Spiking is a heinous crime which puts lives at risk. This fresher’s term we are urging university students to be vigilant and look out for their friends whilst enjoying the university nightlife. "It is vital all incidents of spiking are reported to the police so that we can get a grip on this epidemic and ensure the safety of young people. Police and Crime Commissioners continue to work with their local and national partners and stakeholders including the Alcohol Education Trust to tackle spiking, identify offenders, provide support to victims and raise awareness of the dangers."

Between September 2021 and September 2022, nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported and early sight of estimated police figures show that recorded drink spiking cases have risen by 30% to over 6,500 (to April end 2023) with nearly 1000 cases of needle spiking – that’s 120 cases a week.

The Alcohol Education Trust provides drink tests, awareness cards on how to report and support to students across the UK. Visit their website to find out more about how they are supporting students this freshers week.