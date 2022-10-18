Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
PCCS support project Edward
Police and Crime Commissioners across England and Wales, along with Police Chiefs, are backing the week of action for Project EDWARD – Every Day Without A Road Death – to promote good practice in road safety.
The week commenced yesterday (Monday 17 October) and will see three road trips criss-cross the country from Monday to Friday visiting the very best examples of road safety projects.
Supporting the week, APCC Lead for road safety and Sussex PCC, said: “Every 22 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads. These figures are a stark reminder that more needs to be done to make our roads safer. I am determined to drive forward progressive and lasting change, by ensuring that police have all the tools they need to understand how and why collisions occur and also educating the public on how they can protect themselves and others as road users.
“As the APCC National Lead for Road Safety, I am delighted to support Project EDWARD as it continues to raise the profile of road safety year on year.”
Katy Bourne is involved in events in Brighton on Monday 17 October on impairment and on vulnerable road users. Throughout the week, Police and PCCs are joining events in Telford, Merseyside, Durham Oxford, Rugby and Cardiff.
Full details of events, activity, resources, supporters and sponsors can be found on the Project EDWARD website www.projectedward.org and via #ProjectEDWARD on social media.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/pccs-support-project-edward/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Recorded hate crime on the rise06/10/2022 16:05:00
Official statistics released today, Thursday 6 October, show there were 155,841 hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales, a 24 per cent increase compared with the previous year.
Police to attend all home burglaries05/10/2022 16:10:00
Police chiefs' have today, Wednesday 5 October, announced that police will attend all home burglaries.
Victims bill must be strengthened04/10/2022 12:20:00
Response to Justice Committee report pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Victims Bill
PCCs support national spiking campaign07/09/2022 15:15:00
APCC Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads are supporting a national campaign to raise awareness and warn students of the dangers of spiking.
PCCS warns of dangers of nitrous oxide06/09/2022 15:15:00
APCC Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads are warning the public of the dangers of nitrous oxide misuse.
Sterner sanctions introduced in updated misconduct guidance17/08/2022 11:15:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Transparency and Accountability Lead and Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, said: “We welcome the updated guidance for police misconduct proceedings published by the College of Policing today.
New legal guidance on street-based sexual harassment09/08/2022 14:05:00
Street harassment such as cyber-flashing, up-skirting or the exposure of genitals in a public place are crimes which can and will be prosecuted, says the Crown Prosecution Service, as new legal guidance is published.
PCCS Striving to meet challenges of climate change02/08/2022 14:05:00
APCC Environment and Sustainability Leads say Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are ‘at the heart of the decarbonisation agenda’ in the latest In Focus report published today, Tuesday 2 August.