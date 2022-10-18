PCCS support project Edward

Police and Crime Commissioners across England and Wales, along with Police Chiefs, are backing the week of action for Project EDWARD – Every Day Without A Road Death – to promote good practice in road safety.

The week commenced yesterday (Monday 17 October) and will see three road trips criss-cross the country from Monday to Friday visiting the very best examples of road safety projects.

Supporting the week, APCC Lead for road safety and Sussex PCC, said: “Every 22 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads. These figures are a stark reminder that more needs to be done to make our roads safer. I am determined to drive forward progressive and lasting change, by ensuring that police have all the tools they need to understand how and why collisions occur and also educating the public on how they can protect themselves and others as road users.



“As the APCC National Lead for Road Safety, I am delighted to support Project EDWARD as it continues to raise the profile of road safety year on year.”

Katy Bourne is involved in events in Brighton on Monday 17 October on impairment and on vulnerable road users. Throughout the week, Police and PCCs are joining events in Telford, Merseyside, Durham Oxford, Rugby and Cardiff.

Full details of events, activity, resources, supporters and sponsors can be found on the Project EDWARD website www.projectedward.org and via #ProjectEDWARD on social media.