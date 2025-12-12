Peace in Ukraine needs to be built on foundations that strengthen the rules that protect us all: UK statement to the OSCE

Deputy Ambassador James Ford highlights Ukraine’s constructive approach, condemns Russia’s ongoing aggression, and affirms the UK’s commitment to defending international law and supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty. Peace in Ukraine must be built on foundations that reinforce the rules safeguarding European security (11 December 2025).

Thank you, Chair.

The UK fully supports efforts to secure peace in Ukraine. We welcome the progress that has been made and agree with the joint statement from Ukraine and the US that “real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace”.

Ukraine has demonstrated time and again its constructive and realistic approach to peace, including the intensive discussions that have taken place over the past couple of weeks. Ultimately it is for the Ukrainian people and leadership to determine the terms that are acceptable to them. The UK will continue to stand by Ukraine, both because it is the right thing to do and because the outcome matters to us all.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is an assault not only on a sovereign state but also on the principles that underpin European security. Without provocation, Russia violated every single Helsinki principle: respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, refraining from the threat or use of force.

But it is in all of our interests that these principles endure – because they are the guardrails that prevent the next conflict. History shows us that the way wars end shapes the peace that follows. Our task is to ensure that, in Ukraine, peace is built on foundations that strengthen – not weaken – the rules that protect us all.

Standing up for Ukraine is standing up for our own security. If borders can be redrawn by force, none of us can rely on the rules that keep us safe. We don’t call for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine because we are idealists or of course for any of the cynical reasons that the Kremlin’s disinformation would have some believe. It is required because it is right and because legitimising this illegal invasion would erode the foundations of peace in Europe for generations to come.

Our message must be clear: International law matters. The UN Charter matters. The Helsinki Final Act matters. These are not abstract words; they are the framework that keeps Europe secure. If we fail to defend them, we will pay a far higher price later.

Thank you.