Peace operations should be equipped with the tools they need to deliver political solutions: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (29 July 2025) by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on UN Peace Operations.

UN peace operations have made a critical contribution towards international peace and security for more than three quarters of a century.

However, the nature of conflict is evolving, and we should continue supporting the adaptation of this vital UN tool so it can best support durable peace.

I will make three points.

Firstly, the effectiveness of UN political operations depends on their having and implementing clear and robust political strategies.

Not only do mission mandates need to have politics at their core, but missions should ensure that all elements of their work are grounded in political strategy.

This requires improved coordination across the UN system and strong cooperation with key stakeholders, including regional states and organisations, local communities and civil society.

Second, peace operations should be equipped with the tools they need to deliver political solutions.

This includes enhanced technology, such as early warning systems and improved surveillance, to foresee emerging threats.

It also includes strategic communications capabilities to counter the growing misinformation and disinformation campaigns we have regrettably seen targeting UN missions.

Thirdly President, to best support political solutions, peace operations need to be tailored and targeted to the contexts in which they operate.

This may encompass larger, multi-dimensional peacekeeping operations, but also special political missions, like UNSMIL in Libya, supporting the political process, or expert logistical support such as UNSOS in Somalia.

UN missions also need to be agile and adaptable, with robust contingency plans so that they can quickly adapt when the situation on the ground changes.

This is equally true for regionally led peace and security missions, which can have a critical role to play.

President, the Secretary-General’s review on the future of all forms of United Nations peace operations offers a crucial opportunity to ensure that all UN peace operations are mandated, designed and equipped to deliver political solutions in their host state context.

The United Kingdom stands ready to work with others to make it a success.