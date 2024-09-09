Peacemaker’s killer has life sentence increased

A violent thug who stabbed a young man to death had his life sentence increased.

Raami Mohamed (22) from Cheetham Hill, Manchester, has had his sentence increased after it was referred to the Court of Appeal.

The court heard that in October 2023 two friends, Badri Issa and Omar Jeylaani, were travelling towards the city centre when they were approached by another car – driven by Raami Mohamed – gesturing them to stop.

Omar Jeylaani got out of the car but was confronted by Raami Mohamed. Badri Issa attempted to de-escalate the situation but was stabbed by Raami Mohamed.

While Badri Issa collapsed, Raami Mohamed’s fellow passenger, Kevell Blake, violently assaulted Omar Jeylaani before fleeing the scene with Mohamed. Badri Issa died in hospital later that evening.

Police investigations uncovered that after the attack Raami Mohamed and Kevell Blake disposed of the knife, their phones and clothes. Raami Mohamed also attempted to alter his appearance, change his car insurance, avoid his home and seek legal advice.

Telecommunications data revealed extensive contact between the pair before the attack, and that their phones were in the same location in the lead-up to the attack and again in another location after the attack.

Solicitor General Sarah Sackman KC MP said:

Raami Mohamed’s senseless and heartless murder of Badri Issa in broad daylight was appalling, especially against someone who was trying to act as the peacemaker. I would like to express my deepest condolences to Badri Issa’s friends and family. The courts have rightly increased Mohamed’s sentence demonstrating the lengths we will take to make sure criminals like Raami Mohamed are off our streets.

On 7 June 2024 at the Manchester Crown Court, Mohamed was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years after being found guilty of murder.

On September 6 2024, Mohamed’s previous sentence was quashed and a new sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 145 days was imposed after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.