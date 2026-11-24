From Friday 27 November, pedicab drivers and operators must be licensed, bringing the sector under formal regulation for the first time.

Will Norman, Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London, but for too long people have been facing rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour”

Regulated fares will provide greater clarity and protection for customers

TfL will begin targeted enforcement activity from 27 November, with officers deployed across central London to support compliance and tackle unlicensed drivers and operators

Pedicab vehicles must be licensed by 18 February 2027

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding pedicab drivers, operators and customers that new regulations for London's pedicab industry will come into force on Friday 27 November, bringing the sector under formal regulation for the first time. Regulating pedicabs will make them safer, ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a professional manner.

While pedicabs can provide a unique and environmentally friendly way to see the capital, they have an impact on the safety of the road network and have been unregulated in London until now. The changes follow the introduction of the Pedicabs (London) Act, which gives TfL the power to regulate pedicabs and to professionalise and improve the industry. Since the Act came into force, TfL has been working at pace alongside Londoners, business groups and industry representatives to create a robust set of regulations that are tailored to the unique nature of pedicabs and the market they operate in.

From Friday, pedicab drivers and operators working in London must hold a valid London pedicab driver or operator licence issued by TfL. Driving or operating a pedicab without the appropriate licence will be a criminal offence from this date.

Licensed pedicab drivers can be identified by the official TfL driver identification badge, which they must wear on their arm whenever they are working, providing customers with reassurance that the driver is licensed under London's new regulatory framework.

Regulated pedicab fares will also come into effect from this date, providing customers with greater certainty and transparency about what they will pay for their journey. The maximum permitted fare consists of a base fare of up to £5 plus up to £1 per minute of journey time. Drivers may also charge up to £3 for each additional passenger beyond the first passenger. These fares have been set to strike a fair balance between protecting passengers and ensuring drivers can earn an income above the London Living Wage. TfL will keep fares under review as the industry develops.

In addition to the fare for the journey, pedicab operators may also charge for additional services such as tour services or hospitality. For these charges to apply, they must only be charged by licensed operators, who license multiple pedicabs, not individual drivers, the passenger must be clearly notified of the charges in advance, and the passenger must agree to the charges before the start of the journey.

Passengers who wish to make a complaint about a pedicab driver or journey can report them here. In an emergency, they should contact the police. TfL officers will actively enforce the legislation, with powers to stop and inspect pedicabs, verify licensing requirements and take appropriate action where offences are identified. This may include financial penalties, prosecution, or where appropriate, suspending or revoking a licence. TfL's enforcement approach will focus on areas of greatest activity while working closely with the police to maximise compliance and build confidence in the new regulatory framework.

TfL has also undertaken an extensive programme of engagement to help the industry prepare for the new requirements. Since the regulations were made, TfL has conducted 3,000 conversations with pedicab drivers and operators through on-street engagement activity and distributed more than 1,000 leaflets, as well as continuing to meet regularly with existing and prospective operators. Alongside engagement with the industry, TfL has also been providing information to customers about what they can expect under the new arrangements through its website, on-street activity, leaflets distributed in vehicles and social media channels.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman yesterday said:

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London, but for too long people have been facing rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. That’s why the Mayor and I are delighted that TfL is introducing new rules to enable both customers and drivers to benefit from an industry that is safer, more reliable and more professional. “These changes are the result of years of campaigning to bring proper regulation to the pedicab industry and mark a significant milestone in our efforts to improve safety and standards for everyone. They will play an important role in supporting our vital night-time economy and enabling more people to enjoy all that our great city has to offer, as we continue building a safer, fairer and greener London for everyone.”

Minister of State for Transport Lord Hendy yesterday said:

"These strong new pedicab regulations for our capital will help stamp out rip-off prices and give passengers greater confidence and better protection. “Now people can continue to enjoy London’s iconic sights in a unique way, knowing they’re getting a fair deal.”

Chris Plummer, TfL's General Manager for Regulation & Policy, yesterday said:

“With just days to go until these important regulations come into force, we have reached a significant step forward for London's pedicab industry and for the millions of people who live in, work in and visit the capital. "For the first time, pedicab drivers and operators will be required to be licensed and customers will benefit from regulated fares. Together, these changes will raise standards across the industry, improve safety and provide greater confidence for passengers to use pedicabs going forward. We've worked extensively with drivers and operators to help them prepare for these changes and would like to thank those who have engaged throughout the process."

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, yesterday said:

"After more than ten years of campaigning, we warmly welcome Transport for London's introduction of regulation for London’s pedicab sector. This is a significant milestone for the West End and an important step towards creating a safer, fairer and more transparent environment for passengers, responsible operators and drivers. "This is an opportunity to protect the public, support legitimate businesses and ensure that London’s streets reflect the standards expected of a world-class city.”

Anyone wishing to work as a pedicab driver or operator in London who has not yet applied should submit an application as soon as possible. TfL will continue to work with the industry while taking enforcement action where necessary against those who fail to comply with the new requirements.

Notes to Editors