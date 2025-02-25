A peer support service for people struggling with eating disorders has been hailed as a "game changer" by Minister Sarah Murphy.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Specialist Eating Disorders Service (SEDS) is providing early intervention support, including innovative peer support from those with lived experience of eating disorders.

The programme, expanded with Welsh Government funding, accepts primary care referrals and supports people across all risk levels. It includes peer support for both individuals and their carers. It is hoped the successful model can be expanded across Wales.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, who has previously spoken about her own personal experience of an eating disorder, praised the programme as a vital tool in early intervention services available to people in Wales.

The Minister yesterday said:

These services are a game changer for people who are struggling with eating disorders to be given advice and support from those who have experience themselves. I know the devastating impact of eating disorders and how life-saving these services can be. With at least 1 in 50 people in the UK currently living with an eating disorder, we need to ensure these vital support services are available and accessible to everyone who needs them.

This week is Eating Disorder Awareness Week (24 February to 3 March 2025). This year is focused on the fact "anyone can be affected by an eating disorder".

Emma-Jayne Hagerty is the clinical lead for eating disorders at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and is working to develop a national patient pathway for eating disorders.

She yesterday said:

Early intervention is key, focusing on emerging and early-stage illness with the aim of preventing the need for more intensive care. We want to make sure people receive the help they need at the earliest opportunity and prevent the need for more intensive and in-hospital care.

Progress continues to be made to improve care for people with an eating disorder in Wales:

Waiting times for assessment and treatment have been reduced to 4 weeks in some health boards.

An all-Wales service model for early intervention is being developed by the NHS Wales Executive in partnership with NHS Wales. This will focus on promoting recovery and reducing the need for inpatient care.

A task and finish group is developing targeted strategies for ARFID (avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder) support, with funded services already available in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (CAMHS) and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Work is ongoing to ensure healthcare staff across Wales have appropriate skills to treat people with eating disorders. Online training modules are being developed.

The Eating Disorder Network, which is part of the NHS Wales Executive, is leading a Bevan exemplar project called ‘seek help now’, to encourage people to seek early help if they think they may have an eating disorder or are worried about someone.

£100,000 annual investment from Welsh Government in BEAT Wales services.

A feasibility study for an all-Wales eating disorder unit is being carried out, while Hillview Hospital in Ebbw Vale provides specialist adult care for up to 8, which can be expanded to 15 beds.

Support available

BEAT's helpline provides support for people with eating disorders and their families while waiting to be seen by clinicians. This can be contacted through BEAT.

Further support is available from the C.A.L.L. Mental Health Helpline.