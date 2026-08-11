Pembrokeshire and North Wales projects extended in fight against bovine TB

Two pilot projects helping farmers and vets to tackle bovine tuberculosis are being extended, following success in Pembrokeshire and North Wales.

new Government committed to eradicating bovine TB

Pembrokeshire and North Wales projects extended following successes

strong collaboration between farmers, vets, academia and government key to combatting bovine TB

Today’s announcement (11 August) comes as the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, met project participants at the Anglesey Agricultural Show.

28 farms and 12 veterinary practices, supported by Aberystwyth University, are trialling tools and approaches where farmers and vets are working closely together to take action, tailored at herd level, to identify and manage TB risk in their cattle, improve biosecurity and protect herds and businesses from TB.

On farms in North Wales and Pembrokeshire, changes have been made to herd husbandry and management practices, cattle purchasing and biosecurity measures to keep disease out. Farmers and vets are sharing experiences and using data to take action, including the voluntary removal of high-risk animals on farms as a preventative measure.

As well as demonstrating success on trial farms, the approach is attracting interest beyond Wales, including recognition in the Godfray Review and in Northern Ireland's Bovine TB strategy.

The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability said:

TB is a dark shadow over the family farm, not only the financial aspects though of course that’s important, but the strain and anxiety the disease causes. These projects show the power of farmers, vets, researchers, APHA and Welsh Government working together. Together, we can break this vicious cycle.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, welcomes the announcement: