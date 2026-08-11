Welsh Government
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Pembrokeshire and North Wales projects extended in fight against bovine TB
Two pilot projects helping farmers and vets to tackle bovine tuberculosis are being extended, following success in Pembrokeshire and North Wales.
- new Government committed to eradicating bovine TB
- Pembrokeshire and North Wales projects extended following successes
- strong collaboration between farmers, vets, academia and government key to combatting bovine TB
Today’s announcement (11 August) comes as the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, met project participants at the Anglesey Agricultural Show.
28 farms and 12 veterinary practices, supported by Aberystwyth University, are trialling tools and approaches where farmers and vets are working closely together to take action, tailored at herd level, to identify and manage TB risk in their cattle, improve biosecurity and protect herds and businesses from TB.
On farms in North Wales and Pembrokeshire, changes have been made to herd husbandry and management practices, cattle purchasing and biosecurity measures to keep disease out. Farmers and vets are sharing experiences and using data to take action, including the voluntary removal of high-risk animals on farms as a preventative measure.
As well as demonstrating success on trial farms, the approach is attracting interest beyond Wales, including recognition in the Godfray Review and in Northern Ireland's Bovine TB strategy.
The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability said:
TB is a dark shadow over the family farm, not only the financial aspects though of course that’s important, but the strain and anxiety the disease causes.
These projects show the power of farmers, vets, researchers, APHA and Welsh Government working together. Together, we can break this vicious cycle.”
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, welcomes the announcement:
The success of the projects in North Wales and Pembrokeshire show us that collaboration is key, and I commend all involved for their work to date.
Both projects clearly show farmers and vets developing herd-level and local TB actions together – to reduce TB risks in affected herds, and to keep the disease out.
Through partnership and using a range of tools, information and approaches, positive action can be taken to combat TB.
Findings from the continued work of these projects will also help inform work to refresh the TB eradication programme in Wales.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/pembrokeshire-and-north-wales-projects-extended-fight-against-bovine-tb
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