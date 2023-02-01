Penalties must act as deterrent for fly-tipping – LGA responds to annual fly-tipping statistics

Cllr David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2021/22

“Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious environmental and public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin. It also costs local taxpayers millions of pounds a year to clear up.

“Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem so it is good to see that the number of enforcement actions has increased.

“However, penalties handed down from prosecution fail to match the severity of the offence committed. We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.

“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in sofas, old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”

Fly-tipping statistics for England, 2021 to 2022 - GOV.UK