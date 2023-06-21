Penalties totalling £2,898 for eight illegal anglers

The anglers, from Burntwood, Birmingham, Tamworth Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Walsall in the West Midlands, had their cases heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 5 June 2023.

The case against Stuart Carter, 51, of Boney Hay Road, Burntwood, for fishing without a licence at Coppice Lane Pool, Hammerwich, on October 8 2022, was proven in his absence.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

The case against Jonathan Davis, 30, of Tower Croft, Birmingham, was proven in his absence. He fished without a licence at Kingsbury Water Park, Kingsbury, on December 4, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

46-year-old Christian Harold of Arden Close, Tamworth, had his case proven in his absence. He fished without a licence at Fisherwick Fishery, Lichfield, on November 6 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Reece Murray, 34, of Thornley Grove, Minworth, Sutton Coldfield, had his case proven in his absence. He fished without a licence on the River Tame, Kingsbury on 7 December 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

37-year-old Simon Jones of Broadway West, Walsall, also had his case proven in his absence. He fished without a licence at Pool Hall Carp Fishery, Wolverhampton, on October 22 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Dan Cooke, 30, of Appian Close, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to leaving his rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended and he could not exercise sufficient control in contrary to angling byelaws.

He was ordered to pay a total of £205. The penalty includes a fine of £50, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £20. The offence took place on February 12 2023 at Harvington on the River Avon near Evesham, Worcs.

In a separate case, Adam Brunt, 35, of Ponesfield Road, Lichfield, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Fisherwick Fishery, near Lichfield, Staffs, on October 25 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £251. The penalty includes a fine of £83, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £33.

Jason James Anderson, 32, of Dee Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Pool Hall Carp Fishery, Wolverhampton, on October 22 2022.

He was ordered to pay a total of £227. The penalty includes a fine of £66, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency for the West Midlands Area, said:

“We hope the penalties received by these illegal anglers will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws for angling in England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and the anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook. Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.”

The Environment Agency enforcement teams continue to make sure anglers comply with regulations to protect fish stock. In 2021 to 2022, fisheries enforcement officers checked just over 41,000 fishing licences and successfully prosecuted nearly 730 anglers for fishing without a licence.

You must purchase a fishing licence to fish in England and Wales. Annual licences start from £30 and can be purchased online or by phone, more information can be found here: Buy a rod fishing licence: When you need a licence - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

The Environment Agency’s fisheries’ annual report 2021-22 reveals how nearly £22m in rod licence income – achieved through almost 935,000 fishing licence sales – has been spent during 2021 and 2022 to enhance and protect England’s fisheries.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charges

Stuart Carter was charged with the following offence:

On the 8th day of October 2022 at Coppice Lane Pool, Hammerwich, near Burntwood, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Jonathan Davis was charged with the following offence:

On the 4th day of December 2022 at Kingsbury Water Park, Kingsbury, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Christian Harold was charged with the following offence:

On the 6th day of November 2022 at Fisherwick Fishery, Lichfield, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Reece Murray was charged with the following offence:

On the 7th day of December 2022 at River Tame, Kingsbury, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Simon Jones was charged with the following offence:

On the 22nd day of October 2022 at Pool Carp Fishery, Wolverhampton, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Dan Cooke was charged with the following offence:

On the 12th day of February 2023 at Harvington – River Avon, near Evesham, left a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended or so that the person shall be unable at any time to take or exercise sufficient control over said rod and line.

Contrary to Byelaw 10 of the Environment Agency National Byelaws which came into force on 27 May 2001 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Adam Brunt was charged with the following offence:

On the 25th day of October 2022 at Fisherwick Fishery, Lichfield, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Jason James Anderson was charged with the following offence:

On the 22nd day of October 2022 at Pool Hall Carp Fishery, Wolverhampton, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.