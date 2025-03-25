Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications in 13 local authority areas

New Scottish benefit for pensioners extends to more areas ahead of national roll out

A new benefit for pensioners is now open for applications in 13 more local authority areas in Scotland.

Pension Age Disability Payment has been extended to Aberdeenshire, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

It is also now available in all three Ayrshire local authority areas – East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire.

The payment first launched in five local authority areas on 21 October 2024 and will be available throughout Scotland from 22 April this year.

Pension Age Disability Payment is for disabled people or those with a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe. It is available to people of State Pension age and is also available to pensioners who are terminally ill.

It is not means-tested and is worth between £290 and £434 a month depending on the needs of the person who gets it (increasing to between £295 and £441 a month from 1 April 2025).

Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions in Scotland. Social Security Scotland has started transferring the awards of 169,000 people in Scotland who currently receive Attendance Allowance to the new benefit.

People currently getting Attendance Allowance do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases throughout 2025. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time and in the right amount.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“I urge anyone who thinks they could be eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply. “It is vital older people who are disabled, terminally ill people or who have care needs get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and live with dignity. “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone gets the financial support they’re entitled to and this has not changed following the UK Government’s announcement on welfare.”

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s Chief Executive yesterday said:

“It’s great to see Pension Age Disability Payment being rolled out across more areas. At Alzheimer Scotland, we know that living with dementia leads to extra costs so it’s important that those affected can access the financial support they need, when they need it. “The application support that Social Security Scotland provide is vital for people who are already dealing with the emotional and practical challenges of living with dementia. “The availability of this support will make a positive difference to people living with dementia, improving their ability to live well with their condition.”

More information about Pension Age Disability Payment including who is eligible and how to apply can be found at: www.mygov.scot/pensiondisability

Background

Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance in Scotland. People in Scotland who are getting Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions do not need to do anything as their award transfer will happen automatically. Social Security Scotland will write to people to let them know when this is happening and when this is complete. Social Security Scotland aims to complete case transfer for everyone by the end of 2025. Until people receive the letter from Social Security Scotland to tell them their transfer is complete, they should continue to report any change in circumstances, including a terminal illness diagnosis, to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Pension Age Disability Payment launched on 21 October 2024 in five pilot areas - Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Highland, Orkney and Shetland. It has rolled out to 13 more areas - Aberdeenshire, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, East Ayrshire, Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), North Ayrshire, Perth and Kinross, South Ayrshire and Stirling. The payment will be available throughout Scotland from 22 April 2025.

Eligible people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness are automatically entitled to the higher rate of care and can apply under special rules for terminal illness. This means that Social Security Scotland will prioritise their application. People who are already getting Pension Age Disability Payment who later receive a terminal illness diagnosis can also report this diagnosis under the special rules for terminal illness.

Pension Age Disability Payment was designed with the people who will be eligible for the benefit and those who support them. Improvements include a streamlined process for people to nominate a third-party representative who can support them in their interactions with Social Security Scotland.

Social Security Scotland can help people to apply, with face-to-face support available from advisers based in communities across the country.

Help is also available from independent advocacy service Voiceability who are funded by the Scottish Government to help disabled people applying for devolved benefits.

Social Security Scotland also has a separate, accelerated application process for people who are terminally ill. This is open to any eligible person who has a terminal diagnosis, no matter how long they’re expected to live. This is different to the Department for Work and Pensions, who only class someone as terminally ill if they are expected to live for 12 months or less. Eligible people automatically get the highest possible amount of Pension Age Disability Payment.

The Scottish Government has made it easier for people to nominate someone to support them in their engagement with Social Security Scotland – something that older disabled people told us was important to them.