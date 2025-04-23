Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications nationwide

National rollout of new Scottish benefit for pensioners

Pension Age Disability Payment is now open for applications across Scotland. The national rollout follows successful pilots in 18 local authority areas, which began in October.

It is the fifteenth benefit to be delivered by the Scottish Government and it is replacing the UK Government’s Attendance Allowance, delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Pension Age Disability Payment is for disabled people or those with a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe. It is available to people of State Pension age and is also available to pensioners who are terminally ill.

People currently getting Attendance Allowance do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases throughout 2025. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time and in the right amount.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“The national launch of Pension Age Disability Payment is an important milestone in the development of our social security system, that will treat everyone with dignity, fairness and respect. “The pilot phases have allowed us to put our different approach into practice, learning and improving before rolling the benefit out across Scotland. “It is vital older people who are disabled, terminally ill or those who have care needs get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and live with dignity. “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone gets the financial support they’re entitled to and this has not changed following the UK Government’s announcement on benefit reforms.”

Chief Executive at Age Scotland, Katherine Crawford yesterday said:

“Pension Age Disability Payment will be a vital means of support for older people who have a disability or long-term health condition. “With rising bills and cost of living stretching many beyond their means, it’s vital that older people are not missing out on any financial support. “If you are unsure of your eligibility or looking for support with an application, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Age Scotland helpline on 0800 12 44 222, use our online benefits calculator at www.age.scot/benefitscalculator, or book a place on one of our new workshops which are designed to support and give guidance to anyone who is considering an application for themselves or someone else www.age.scot/benefitsworkshops.”

Lynda O'Neill, Project Manager at The Daffodil Club in Easterhouse, yesterday said:

"I know from working with older people with disabilities how costly it can be. I’ve helped people to apply for support and would encourage anyone who thinks they could be eligible or knows someone who could be eligible to apply.”

More information about Pension Age Disability Payment including who is eligible and how to apply can be found at: www.mygov.scot/pensiondisability

Background