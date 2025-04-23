Scottish Government
Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications nationwide
National rollout of new Scottish benefit for pensioners
Pension Age Disability Payment is now open for applications across Scotland. The national rollout follows successful pilots in 18 local authority areas, which began in October.
It is the fifteenth benefit to be delivered by the Scottish Government and it is replacing the UK Government’s Attendance Allowance, delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Pension Age Disability Payment is for disabled people or those with a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe. It is available to people of State Pension age and is also available to pensioners who are terminally ill.
People currently getting Attendance Allowance do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases throughout 2025. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time and in the right amount.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“The national launch of Pension Age Disability Payment is an important milestone in the development of our social security system, that will treat everyone with dignity, fairness and respect.
“The pilot phases have allowed us to put our different approach into practice, learning and improving before rolling the benefit out across Scotland.
“It is vital older people who are disabled, terminally ill or those who have care needs get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and live with dignity.
“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone gets the financial support they’re entitled to and this has not changed following the UK Government’s announcement on benefit reforms.”
Chief Executive at Age Scotland, Katherine Crawford yesterday said:
“Pension Age Disability Payment will be a vital means of support for older people who have a disability or long-term health condition.
“With rising bills and cost of living stretching many beyond their means, it’s vital that older people are not missing out on any financial support.
“If you are unsure of your eligibility or looking for support with an application, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Age Scotland helpline on 0800 12 44 222, use our online benefits calculator at www.age.scot/benefitscalculator, or book a place on one of our new workshops which are designed to support and give guidance to anyone who is considering an application for themselves or someone else www.age.scot/benefitsworkshops.”
Lynda O'Neill, Project Manager at The Daffodil Club in Easterhouse, yesterday said:
"I know from working with older people with disabilities how costly it can be. I’ve helped people to apply for support and would encourage anyone who thinks they could be eligible or knows someone who could be eligible to apply.”
More information about Pension Age Disability Payment including who is eligible and how to apply can be found at: www.mygov.scot/pensiondisability
Background
- On 22 April 2025 the benefit extended to 14 more areas - Dumfries and Galloway, East Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, South Lanarkshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.
- Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance in Scotland. People in Scotland who are getting Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions do not need to do anything as their award transfer will happen automatically. Social Security Scotland will write to people to let them know when this is happening and when this is complete. Social Security Scotland aims to complete case transfer for everyone by the end of 2025. Until people receive the letter from Social Security Scotland to tell them their transfer is complete, they should continue to report any change in circumstances, including a terminal illness diagnosis, to the Department for Work and Pensions.
- Pension Age Disability Payment launched on 21 October 2024 in five pilot areas - Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Highland, Orkney and Shetland. It rolled out to 13 more areas on 24 March - Aberdeenshire, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, East Ayrshire, Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), North Ayrshire, Perth and Kinross, South Ayrshire and Stirling. The payment is available throughout Scotland from 22 April 2025.
- It is not means-tested and is worth between £295 and £441 a month depending on the needs of the person who gets it.
- Social Security Scotland has started transferring the awards of 169,000 people in Scotland who currently receive Attendance Allowance to the new benefit.
- Eligible people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness are automatically entitled to the higher rate of care and can apply under special rules for terminal illness. This means that Social Security Scotland will prioritise their application. People who are already getting Pension Age Disability Payment and later receive a terminal illness diagnosis can also report this diagnosis to Social Security Scotland under the special rules for terminal illness to ensure they get the support they are entitled to.
- Social Security Scotland’s accelerated application process for people who are terminally ill is open to any eligible person who has a terminal illness diagnosis, no matter how long they’re expected to live. This is different to the Department for Work and Pensions, who only class someone as terminally ill if they are expected to live for 12 months or less.
- Pension Age Disability Payment was designed with the people who will be eligible for the benefit and those who support them. Improvements include a streamlined process for people to nominate a third-party representative who can support them in their interactions with Social Security Scotland – something that older disabled people told us was important to them.
- Social Security Scotland can help people to apply, with face-to-face support available from advisers based in communities across the country.
- Help is also available from independent advocacy service Voiceability who are funded by the Scottish Government to help disabled people applying for devolved benefits.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/pension-age-disability-payment-opens-for-applications-nationwide/
