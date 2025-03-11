Pension Age Disability Payment replaces Attendance Allowance

Social Security Scotland has started the transfer of 169,000 benefit awards.

Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance in Scotland.

Social Security Scotland has begun transferring the awards of 169,000 people in Scotland who currently receive Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions.

People do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases throughout 2025. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time and in the right amount.

Social Security Scotland will notify people by letter when their benefit has been selected for transfer and it should take up to three months for the transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions. There will be no gaps in payments while people’s awards are being transferred.

Until people receive the letter from Social Security Scotland to tell them their transfer is complete, they should continue to report any change in their personal circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that older people who have care needs because of a disability, long-term health condition or terminal illness get the financial support that they’re entitled to. “As people’s awards start to transfer from Attendance Allowance, to Pension Age Disability Payment, they will be kept informed of this process and treated with dignity, fairness and respect. “Pension Age Disability Payment is being rolled out across Scotland in phases. If the payment is currently open for new applications in your area and you think you could be eligible for support right now, I would encourage you to apply. “If the payment is not yet available in your area, you can still apply for Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions.”

Pension Age Disability Payment is currently open for new applications in Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Highland, Orkney and Shetland. It will become available in more areas from 24 March before becoming available throughout Scotland from 22 April 2025.

More information about Pension Age Disability Payment is available at mygov.scot/pension-age-disability-payment and mygov.scot/moving-to-pension-age-disability-payment

Background

Social Security Scotland aims to complete case transfer for everyone by the end of 2025

Pension Age Disability Payment is for people of State Pension age who have care needs because of a disability, long-term health condition or terminal illness. It is not means tested, meaning people can apply if they are working or have savings.

Pension Age Disability Payment will be available in the following areas from 24 March 2025: Aberdeenshire East Ayrshire North Ayrshire South Ayrshire Na h-Eileanan Siar Stirling Clackmannanshire Falkirk Fife Angus Dundee City Perth & Kinross Moray



On 22 April, 2025, it will be available across all of Scotland.

Social Security Scotland can help people apply, with face to face support available from its team based in communities across the country.

Help is also available from independent advocacy service Voiceability who are funded by the Scottish Government to help disabled people applying for devolved benefits.

Social Security Scotland also has a separate, accelerated application process for people who are terminally ill. This is open to any eligible person who has a terminal diagnosis, no matter how long they’re expected to live. This is different to the DWP who only class someone as terminally ill if they are expected to live for 12 months or less. Eligible people automatically get the highest amount of Pension Age Disability Benefit.