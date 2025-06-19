Scottish Government
Pension Age Winter Heating Payments
Proposals to support pensioners in Scotland this winter.
All pensioners in Scotland with an income of less than £35,000 will receive Pension Age Winter Heating Payments this winter of either £203.40 or £305.10 per household, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed. This means pensioners in Scotland will be better off compared to those in the rest of the UK.
Pensioner households with no-one aged 80 or over will receive £203.40, rising to £305.10 for households with someone aged 80 or over.
Following the UK Government’s recent change to winter fuel payments, the Scottish Government will withdraw the current amendment regulations before the Scottish Parliament, which were previously lodged in order to protect pensioners in Scotland against the UK Government’s planned cuts to winter fuel payments.
The move will now see over 720,000 Scottish pensioners benefit.
Ms Somerville said:
“The UK Government’s decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment last winter was a betrayal of millions of pensioners, and their recent U-turn is welcome if belated.
“Following careful consideration of the options available, the Scottish Government will mirror the approach taken by the UK Government. We will bring forward regulations to ensure that, from this winter onwards, all pensioners will receive either £203.40 or £305.10 per household, depending on age.
“We are in discussion with the UK Government to extend the proposed arrangements in England and Wales to recover payments from those pensioners with an individual income of more than £35,000 through the tax system. The intention is that the payment will be recovered automatically, and pensioners will not need to register with HMRC for this or take any further action.
“This approach ensures a higher level of support which those most in need will receive. Over 720,000 Scottish pensioners are estimated to benefit from the higher payment.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/pension-age-winter-heating-payments/
