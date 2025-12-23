Pension boost for mineworkers lands before Christmas

Almost 40,000 former mineworkers across the UK receive first pension increase.

Almost 40,000 former mineworkers across the UK receive first pension increase, with an average uplift of £100 a week and one-off £5,500 lump sum

Follows the government’s decision to transfer £2.3 billion to members of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme

Government has now delivered justice for all members of the former British Coal pension schemes

Britain’s former mineworkers are today (Tuesday 23 December) receiving on average an extra £100 to their weekly pension payment.

The first 41% payment boost follows the Chancellor’s announcement at Budget that the government has transferred the £2.3 billion reserve, previously held by government since 1994, to members of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS).

The increase will land in members’ pockets just in time for Christmas, ensuring former colliery workers and staff, who helped power the country for decades, finally get the just rewards from their labour.

With payments backdated to November 2024 when the increase to the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme was implemented, members should today receive a £5,500 lump sum on average.

The BCSSS scheme represents former coal miners as well as those who worked in non-mining roles at collieries across the UK, including engineers, managers, canteen workers and administrators – with more than 5,000 women part of the scheme, representing 13% of members.

Last year the government transferred £1.5 billion to members of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, supporting more than 100,000 members across the UK.

It means that the government has now delivered a pension uplift for all members of the former British Coal pension schemes.

Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, Ed Miliband said:

I want to pay tribute to all the mineworkers and all the campaigners involved in ending this decades-long injustice. Today, thousands will rightly see a 41% uplift in their pension payment just before Christmas – providing them with the retirement they deserve.

Cheryl Agius Chair of Trustees of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme, said:

This is a historic moment – the result of a year of determination, advocacy and collaboration – and it marks a turning point for the Scheme. The government has listened to the Trustees, Scheme members, and Coalfield MPs that have supported this issue, and agreed to transfer the Scheme’s investment reserve to members. Being able to make the first bonus pension increase today, brings BCSSS members into line with their former colleagues in the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MPS), who received their investment reserve in November last year. Our members have been key to helping us raise this issue with the government over the last twelve months and the Trustees would like to thank them for their support.

The government will meet with Trustees of the BCSSS in the New Year to agree a way forward with surplus sharing arrangements.

The government is driving forward its clean energy superpower mission, funded by over £62 billion of record private investment announced since July 2024 and historic levels of government funding, to revitalise industrial heartlands across the UK – including in the coal mining areas that once powered the nation.

The clean energy sector will employ more than 800,000 people by 2030, as set out in the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan, an increase of over 400,000 from 2023.

These well-paid clean energy jobs will be delivered across the UK, meaning people will have access to these opportunities in their hometowns – boosting local investment and delivering economic benefits to communities that have previously been left behind.

Notes to editors

The British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS), is one of the largest occupational pension schemes in the UK, providing benefits for 40,000 pensioners and deferred members. In 1994 the Scheme was closed following the privatisation of the coal industry - under the Coal Industry Act 1994.

BCSSS members receiving an uplift in payments across UK regions:

Wales: 3,876

Scotland: 2,581

North-East: 4,234

North-West: 1,738

Yorkshire & Humber: 10,470

East Midlands: 9,883

West Midlands: 3,586

South-East: 988

South-West: 693

London: 376

Total: 38,425