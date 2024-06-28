Pensioner jailed for arranging sexual activity with 14-year-old

A 74-year-old man who tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy with a view to abusing him has been jailed for two and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers started an investigation into John Harrison, from Tipton in the West Midlands, after they identified he was exchanging indecent images of children on a social media platform.

He was arrested in February 2021 and had a number of devices seized before being released on bail.

While the NCA investigation was ongoing, new intelligence showed that Harrison was offending again, this time engaging with a 14-year-old boy on the same social media platform.

Officers found messages suggesting he was attempting to arrange sexual activity with the child. Indecent images of children in categories A to C were also discovered on his devices. Investigators found 482 Category A images, 960 Category B images and 2330 Category C images.

Harrison was arrested again and charged with offences including making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited or extreme images and arranging sexual activity with a child.

He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2023. He was sentenced at the same court on 26 June to 30 months imprisonment.

Harrison was already on the sex offenders register after being convicted in 2014 for making and possessing indecent images of children.

Danielle Pownall, Operations Manager at the NCA, said:

“John Harrison is a prolific offender, pursuing contact with children and continuing his offending even after he had been arrested.

“The images Harrison had been viewing and swapping with others all contain a vulnerable child who has been abused for criminals like him.

“The NCA is committed to protecting children and ensuring those who seek this material are brought to justice.”