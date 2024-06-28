National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Pensioner jailed for arranging sexual activity with 14-year-old
A 74-year-old man who tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy with a view to abusing him has been jailed for two and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation.
NCA officers started an investigation into John Harrison, from Tipton in the West Midlands, after they identified he was exchanging indecent images of children on a social media platform.
He was arrested in February 2021 and had a number of devices seized before being released on bail.
While the NCA investigation was ongoing, new intelligence showed that Harrison was offending again, this time engaging with a 14-year-old boy on the same social media platform.
Officers found messages suggesting he was attempting to arrange sexual activity with the child. Indecent images of children in categories A to C were also discovered on his devices. Investigators found 482 Category A images, 960 Category B images and 2330 Category C images.
Harrison was arrested again and charged with offences including making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited or extreme images and arranging sexual activity with a child.
He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2023. He was sentenced at the same court on 26 June to 30 months imprisonment.
Harrison was already on the sex offenders register after being convicted in 2014 for making and possessing indecent images of children.
Danielle Pownall, Operations Manager at the NCA, said:
“John Harrison is a prolific offender, pursuing contact with children and continuing his offending even after he had been arrested.
“The images Harrison had been viewing and swapping with others all contain a vulnerable child who has been abused for criminals like him.
“The NCA is committed to protecting children and ensuring those who seek this material are brought to justice.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/pensioner-jailed-for-arranging-sexual-activity-with-14-year-old
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Two charged after boat interdiction uncovers 350 kilos of cocaine27/06/2024 11:10:00
Two men have been charged after £37 million of cocaine was seized from a boat off the coast of Suffolk as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Drug trafficker who went on the run for 10 years jailed following NCA investigation26/06/2024 12:15:00
A French drug trafficker who was tracked down by the National Crime Agency after spending almost a decade on the run has been jailed for 19 years.
Firearms trainers dismissed after internal investigation20/06/2024 10:15:00
The National Crime Agency has dismissed five officers for gross misconduct after an internal investigation.
Former NCA officer convicted over indecent images12/06/2024 13:05:00
A former NCA officer has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, possessing extreme images, and misconduct in a public office.
Corrupt border officer jailed for aiding organised crime group10/06/2024 11:15:00
A corrupt border officer who was arrested by the National Crime Agency in August 2023 has been jailed for two years for assisting a London-based crime group.
Operation Stovewood: Seven guilty of abusing teenage girls who were in care06/06/2024 09:20:00
Seven men have been found guilty of a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s.
NCA uncovers corrupt officials who helped wanted criminals to circumvent international Red Notice system05/06/2024 12:10:00
Four people have been detained in Moldova in relation to a suspected corruption scheme to bribe officials in Moldova and elsewhere for wanted persons to avoid detection by Red Notices published by INTERPOL.
NCA arrest two men in connection with Channel beach death04/06/2024 10:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested two men wanted by the French authorities over the death a young girl who was attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.